Tipp Schools announces new elementary principal

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Schools announced a change in personnel. Assistant superintendent Galen Gingerich is returning to one of the district’s elementary schools. Pending board approval at Monday’s monthly board of education meeting, Gingerich will become the principal at Nevin Coppock Elementary School.

Superintendent Dr. Gretta Kumpf recommended the appointment after receiving verbal and written interest in the position from Gingerich.

“I am so excited to have this opportunity to return to a role I adore where I will have daily interaction with our youngest students,” Gingerich said.

He added what he missed most during his time in his current role is building relationships with children and helping them develop a strong foundation.

“I am a very faithful person and feel blessed to be presented with this new adventure that puts me back in my element where I can directly impact students,” he said. “It is going to be a fun ride and a better fit for my family.”

Prior to becoming the district’s assistant superintendent, Gingerich served as principal at Broadway Elementary School for 18 years. When he started there the school housed students in grades kindergarten through fourth. It currently serves students in second and third grades. Nevin Coppock Elementary School serves students in kindergarten and first grade.

He got his first teaching job in 1987 at Dayton Christian Schools and said he never looked back. He acknowledges that education is his passion and he can’t imagine another profession.

Gingerich said he doesn’t regret his four-year tenure at the board office and is proud of the work he accomplished that included revising curriculum, revamping new employee orientation, and overseeing the Resident Educator program. He also worked with staff on professional development and was instrumental in partnering with Miami University of Ohio to bring a master’s degree program onsite for teachers wishing to pursue an advanced degree.

Gingerich replaces Katy Barker who accepted a job in another school district. With board approval, the position is effective Aug. 1, 2019.

The district plans to post the position of assistant superintendent in the near future.

