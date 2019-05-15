Troy’s farmers market to begin June 8

TROY — Troy Main Street has announced return of its popular summer market, the 2019 Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market.

This will be the ninth season for the market in downtown Troy.

The market will begin on June 8 and run through Sept. 28, on Saturday mornings starting at 9 a.m. and ending at noon. Throughout the summer there will be various events sponsored by the Ohio State Extension Office and the Sculptures on the Square Committee.

The Downtown Troy Farmer’s Market is currently accepting vendor applications and anticipates a packed venue.

Farmers’ Market Director Dee Mahan said, “We are looking forward to another successful year and again make downtown Troy the place to be on Saturday mornings.”

The market features fresh local produce, breads, herbs, fresh flowers, maple syrup, honey, baked goods, oils, soaps, artists’ booths, live music, activities for children and more. The location on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, is convenient for shoppers with adjacent parking, Mahan said.

“Vendors are treated to plenty of shade and some can even sell from their vehicles, making it convenient and comfortable,” she said.

For more information on the market and how to become a vendor, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937)339-5455. The Downtown Troy Farmer’s Market is made possible through a grant from the Troy Foundation and support from our sponsors: Kettering Health Network, Alvetro Orthodontics and Premier Health/Upper Valley Medical Center.