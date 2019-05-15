Area briefs

Grill Smart program offered

The Ohio State University Extension office will host “Grill Smart.”

Grill Smart is a hands-on learning event about the science of great grilling. Participants will discover there is actually research behind a satisfactory eating experience of meat, and it is directly related to the tenderness, juiciness, and flavor of the cooked product.

This program will provide hands-on education in order to maximize palatability and food safety during the preparation and cooking process when using a grill or cooking outdoors.

Henry County Ag Educator Garth Ruff will be the featured speaker. The program will be on Thursday, May 23, with a choice of two sessions: 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. Registration is $20, which includes meat products and materials.

For a reservation, call the extension office at 440-3945. Reservations are due by Friday, May 17.

Public input sought

TROY — Troy City Council will provide for additional public input at the beginning of the May 20 meeting of Troy City Council for those who wish to make comments regarding Ordinance No. O-12-2019, the proposed rezoning of IL 10858 (10.284 ac. on Peters Road) from County zoning R-1AAA & A-1 to the City zoning of R-4, Single-family Residential District.

Medicare update offered

PIQUA — An Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) Community liaison, will present a Medicare Update Program at the YWCA Piqua on Thursday, May 23, from 4-5:30 p.m. The program is free and open to the public. YWCA membership is not required.

Information about traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage (HMOs, PPOs and PFFSs) along with Medicare Prescription Drug Coverage (Part D) will be presented. The presentation will be followed by questions and answers and, if time permits, a one-on-one time for questions will take place. The beginning of the Medicare insurance

Enrollment period is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

“This is an excellent opportunity for those about to turn 65 or those already enrolled in Medicare to get questions answered,” said YWCA Executive Director Leesa Baker. “We are pleased that an OSHIIP liaison from the Ohio Department of Insurance will be with us for this very informative program.”

Those interested in attending are asked to call the YWCA at 773-6626 to register. For more information, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.