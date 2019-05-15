Posted on by

Hance celebrates 97th birthday


PIQUA — Friends of Margaret “Peg” Hance recently gathered at the Piqua YWCA to celebrate her 97th birthday. The event was planned and hosted by Cheryl Vollette, a close friend.

Peg is the widow of the late Robert Hance, her husband of 54 years, who passed away in 2000.

Peg is a member of Greene Street Methodist Church.

Peg has been a member of the YWCA since 1959 and many call her “Mrs. YWCA.” She has served the YW in many capacities: taught duplicate bridge for 40-plus years, was YW Board president, served on the YW Board of Trustees and is a trustee emeritus. Peg was a founding member of the Friends of the YWCA. She never misses a YW luncheon and enjoys playing Farkle, a dice game, with her YW friends.

Peg loves bridge and is an avid member of several bridge clubs. She is a woman who enjoys life and is loved and admired by many.

She has three children, Rob Hance of Columbus, David Hance of Kansas and Becky Hance of New Mexico.

