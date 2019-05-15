Healing Jar Gala fundraiser set for Saturday

PIQUA — The annual Healing Jar Gala dinner auction to benefit Health Partners Free Clinic is scheduled for this Saturday, May 18 at the Orrmont Octagon Barn, located in Piqua.

HPFC Executive Director Justin Coby said the event committee continues to find various locations throughout Miami County to hold the yearly fundraiser as a way of educating residents of their facility.

For the second year, clinic officials are partnering with GiveSmart, a software company that supports fundraising events through digital platforms paired with direct staffing. This software also supports mobile bidding which, states Coby, allows anyone to bid on items even if they cannot attend the event.

Coby reported that there are currently 25 items able to be bid on now, including trips, local experiences, and, new to this year’s event, a wide variety of basket packages that will appeal to all different tastes.

Since November 2013, the clinic hours have been expanded to continue meeting the patient need. A new patient-centered approach is “meeting the patient where they are at” in regards to monitored, more efficient, patient health care.

As a free service, Health Partners also provides health insurance counseling for Medicaid, Marketplace, and Medicare plans, Coby added.

“As a free clinic (Miami County’s lone free medical clinic for the past 20 years), we depend on this kind generosity to keep our doors open. We do not charge, bill, or receive federal funding for the services we provide, and depend on foundations, United Ways, and individual/corporate support for operations. The outpouring of love and support is a testament to the call from the community to continue on with our mission of providing quality healthcare to the uninsured and under-served at no cost.”

Coby said that there are still tickets available to the event, which can be registered at the event website, http://www.HealingJar.givesmart.com. The event will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks, live music and an update from clinic officials. Anyone who would like to view and bid on the silent auction items regardless of ability to attend the event, can also do so through the same website.

In 2018, the clinic treated 894 unduplicated patients, which equated into 3,152 medical visits. Coby also noted the Clinic provided some 2,318 patient lab/diagnosis; and 8,511 clinic-dispensed free prescription medications. The value of all these services is worth nearly $2 million.

Health Partners would like to thank event sponsors including, UVMC/Premier Health, the Perrigo Foundation, Wappoo Wood, Trojan Auto Care, Unity National Bank, Minster Bank, Pepcon, KSD Insurance, Hartzell Propeller, Hemm’s Glass, Ohio State Senator Stephen Huffman, French Oil, and Mobilex.

“The clinic would also thank those companies and individuals who built and donated silent auction baskets for the event,” Coby said. “These very generous folks are featured on the Items page of the event website.”

