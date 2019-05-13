Pet of the Week

Meet Max

I’ve been here at the Miami Counry Animal Shelter working with the staff on my behavior. I’m much better now and was just a little scared when I first came in. I’m very loveable and playful now. I’m available for adoption so please come and visit me. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.