Miami County Bar Association awards scholarships

For Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Bar Association has announced the awarding of two scholarships in the amount of $600, each from the J. Andrew Fulker Memorial Scholarship Fund. The Memorial Scholarship Fund was established in cooperation with the Troy Foundation as a lasting tribute to the memory of Troy attorney J. Andrew Fulker, who died in an auto accident in 1989.

The Scholarship Fund assists deserving law students who are residents of Miami County. The Scholarship Committee of the Miami County Bar Association selects recipients from year to year to receive grants that will apply to law school tuition. Scholarship eligibility requires that an applicant be admitted for full-time attendance at a college of law or law school in a program designed to lead to a Juris Doctor or similar law degree.

This year’s recipients of J. Andrew Fulker Memorial Scholarships are Taylor R. Baumeister of Piqua and Clayton E. Marsh, also of Piqua.

Baumeister, the son of Brett and Anna Baumeister, will attend the University of Cincinnati College of Law. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 2018 where he maintained a 3.71 grade point average. In the McMicken College of Arts & Sciences, Baumeister served as Tribunal President of Interfraternity Council; VP of Conduct, Pi Kappa Alpha and Standards Chair. He participated in Mock Trial, the Cincinnati Youth Poverty Summit and was a volunteer for the Karen Wellington Foundation. Locally, he volunteered in the Down the River Down a Beer Festival.

Clayton, the son of Edward and Carol Marsh, will graduate Wittenburg University this month with a grade point average of 3.79. At Wittenburg, he pursued a dual major of German/Russian and Central Eurasian Studies, together with a triple minor of Russian Language/History/Music. He will attend the University of Dayton Law School.

While at Wittenburg Clayton received or participated in the Mortar Board, National Senior Honors Society; the Gamma Sigma Alpha National Greek Letter Honorary; the University’s Honors Program; the Pick ‘N Pen Junior Honorary; and the Phi Eta Sigma Fraternal Honors Society.