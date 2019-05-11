Newton senior earns Lead The Way scholarship

DAYTON — Christmas has come early for Newton High School senior Madison Hildebrand. Her creative revisioning of a holiday classic into a blood drive recruitment video helped her earn a $1,000 Community Blood Center/Vectren Lead The Way Creative Scholarship.

CBC and Vectren, a CenterPoint Energy Company, challenge high school seniors in CBC’s 15-county service area to design a winning marketing campaign for a high school blood drive. It’s the third consecutive year a Lead The Way scholarship has gone to a Newton High senior.

Madison impressed the judges by adapting the holiday novelty tune “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” into the creative and care-free blood drive recruitment video “I Want a Cute Phlebotomist for Christmas.”

Madison rewrote the tune to fit her “Give the Gift of Life” theme. The video features Madison and six friends wearing holiday pajamas and performing the song and choreography in front of the living room Christmas tree.

“I believe that my theme ‘Give the Gift of Life’ will encourage my classmates to donate blood, especially around the Christmas season,” Madison explained in her scholarship essay. “During the holidays, the season of giving, there is always a sentiment of generosity. Donating blood, is a great gift to give, because it is free, easy, and most of all … meaningful.”

“I think that my theme will persuade others to be giving, not only around the holidays, but throughout the rest of their life as well. Especially if one day, they find themselves in the position, waiting for someone to return the favor.”

Madison is from Ludlow Falls. She plans to attend the University of Cincinnati — Blue Ash Campus.

View her scholarship-winning video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvLUSGuQWu4.

Hildebrand https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/05/web1_Madison.jpg Hildebrand