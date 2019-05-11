Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today-Sunday

• MUSEUM OPEN: The Museum of Troy History is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The museum is also open by appointment by calling 339-5155. The museum is a walk through Troy’s past with rooms decorated from the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s. The museum also has an extensive display of Troy High School yearbooks dating back to 1918and a “one-room school house” with ink wells on the desks and a slate blackboard on the wall. Photos and maps will take visitors back in time along with a display of antique KitchenAid home mixers. Cove Spring Church will host a harvest supper from 5 pm to 7 pm on Saturday, October 27, at the church, 5705 Walnut Grove Road. The meal includes choice of barbecue sandwich, hot dog or coney dog; chips; salad; homemade cookie or brownie; and drink. Freewill donation requested. Meal delivery will be available for farmers harvesting crops in the Miami East school district. Delivery requests can be made from 4 pm to 6 pm the day of the supper. Call (937) 371-1126.

Today

• HUG THE EARTH: The Miami County Park District will hold its annual Hug the Earth Festival from noon to 5 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. At noon the Banana Slug String Band will perform their popular songs like “Dirt Made My Lunch” and “Water Cycle Boogie.” Beginning at 1 p.m., enjoy archery, geocaching, canoeing on the pond, face painting, gnome-fairy house building, petting zoo, food and more! Don’t miss out on the outdoor adventure activities with the rock-climbing wall, zip line, tree climbing and high ropes course. General admission is free. For more information, visit the park district website at MiamiCountyParks.com.

• AUTHOR VISIT: Mindy McGinnis will visit the Piqua Public Library from 2-4 p.m. She will be discussing her latest teen novel, “Heroine.” McGinnis is a nationally-renowned Ohio author and Edgar Award-winner who writes across multiple genres, including post-apocalyptic, historical, thriller, contemporary, mystery, and fantasy.

• FISH FRY: A fish and smelt fry will be offered at the Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $10 beginning at 5 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miam County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• FREE DINNER: Friendship Grace Brethren Church invites the local community to a free dinner at 5 p.m. at the church, located 2 miles east of Covington on U.S. 41.

• FLOWER SALE: The Four Seasons Garden Club is having its annual Mother’s Day flower sale from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall in Piqua. Members will offer hanging baskets, 4-inch pots of annuals, and pots planted by the members.

• STUFFED PEPPERS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer stuffed peppers at 6 p.m.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Auxiliary Unit will host a breakfast with proceeds going to help veterans and active military families. This is a full breakfast, made-to-order, for $7, children 10 and under $3.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m.

Monday

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will hold their annual dinner at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Bring a salad or dessert to share. For more information, call Pru Schaefer at (937) 308-0710.

• BUTTERFLY WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a butterfly walk from 2-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 St. Rt. 185 in Covington. Participants will join a park district naturalist out on the trail to learn about butterfly species and the different types of flowering plants. They will also help collect data for the Ohio Lepidoptera’s Butterfly Monitoring Program. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• POTATOES AND SALAD: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will do the shopping and the chopping for you as they fill the table with toppings for your salad or potato bar. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $6 for both or $3.50 for just one.

• EARLY BIRDS: Start your week off right with a lively book discussion. Members meet at 10 a.m. on the second Monday of every month to discuss a variety of fiction and non-fiction titles. This month’s title is “Little Heathens,” by Mildred Kalish. This group is open to everyone, and no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• The Tipp City Parks Advisory Committee will meet at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City Government Center.

• Laura Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• OPEN HOUSE: The Troy Rec, 11 N. Market St., Troy, will host a fifth grade open house from 6-8 p.m. Any current fifth grader is invited to visit the Rec and get acquainted with the facility. All students entering sixth grade in the fall are allowed to begin attending the Rec after they have completed their fifth grade year. Call 339-1923 for more information.

• NATURE QUEST: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Homeschool Nature Quest “Plants that Never Bloom” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. It’s a story time like no other, just for homeschoolers. Kids K-third grade and their parents can join a naturalist on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors. This new nature club encourages homeschool families to increase time spent together outside exploring. Join Raptor Rachel on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors using books, handy exploration tools and a finished project to take home. Please park and meet at the cabin. Parents must remain with student during this program. Please remember to dress for the weather as we will be exploring outside. Class fee $3 per class per child for Miami County residents and $6 per class/child for out of County residence. Pre-registration required. Meet in the gravel parking lot. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• ADULT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary, 2540 East Statler Road, east of Piqua. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• PRESENTAtiON: The Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill History Center, 8 E. Monument St., Pleasant Hill. One of the museum’s volunteers will be presenting about the village’s monument and guests and members will be able to tour the facility.

• VIETNAM WORKSHOP: The fourth workshop on the Vietnam War from the series, “US Military History in a Box” will be presented at the J. R. Clarke Public Library at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room downstairs. These five workshops are sponsored by the Covington Optimist’s Club and presented by the Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum from Troy. Light refreshments will be served. The fifth and last workshop in the series will be on World War I on the following Tuesday, May 21, same time and location. This workshop is especially important, as it will directly tie in to the dedication of the new World War I Memorial at Highland Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 after the parade at 1 p.m.

• LEGO CLUB: The Homeschool LEGO Club will meet from 10:15-11:30 a.m. in the Children’s Department of the Piqua Public Library.

• READ AND WATCH: The Read It, Watch It Book Club will meet from 5:30-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library.

• BP CHECKS: Free blood pressure checks will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk of the Piqua Public Library.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778-0325 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday-Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• SUPPORT GROUP: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will host the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Support Group from 7-8 p.m. on the second Tuesday. Care partners, spouses, family and friends also are welcome to attend. To make a reservation, call (937) 541-5182.

• STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226.

• HEALTH CHECKS: The J.R. Clarke Library will have an Upper Valley Wellness nurse from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Come and get your blood pressure checked, a glucose screening or just questions that have been on your mind.

Civic agenda

• The village of West Milton Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Wednesday

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Doug Christian. Christian will share photographs and speak about Miami County. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

• HOMESCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-11 year-old home schooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.). Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and awesome lesson plans to explain these concepts using live wildlife and outdoor exploration! The fee for these innovative programs is only $2.50 for BNC Members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check only). Deadline is the Monday prior to each class. Topic for May is “Water Exploration.”

• KIWANIS: Billy Ray of the FOP Lodge No. 58 at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SLIDERS: Sliders will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. Two sliders with toppings and chips for $3.

• GOULASH: The Troy Fish & Game will offer goulash at 6 p.m.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be offered from 5-6:15 p.m. at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. Meals will be served in the church’s activity center and are $7, with a child’s size being $3. The menu can be found at hoffmanumc.org.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• ALS GROUP: Come join others for a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) from 1-3 p.m. on third Wednesday at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Each month will include educational speakers and topics, as well as time for open discussion. Call 525-0930 for a reservation for those new to the group.

• NOVELS AT NIGHT: Novels at Night with Angie will be offered from 7-8:15 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The Covington Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the Covington Middle School.

Thursday

• TEA FOR TWO: Bring your child to a fun and educational tea party from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Listen to stories and learn the history and etiquette of traditional tea parties. Play games, make a craft, enjoy refreshments, and maybe even win a door prize. Registration by May 13 is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Tipp City United Methodist Church will host a “Lifesaving Adventure” blood drive from 1:30-7:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will get the “My Courage Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt plus the chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BOGART TO SPEAK: The J. R. Clarke Public Library will host internationally known author and speaker Julie Bogart at 1 p.m. She is the creator and owner of Brave Writer, the online writing and language arts program that so many home schooling teachers, parents and students are using. Stop in the library to sign up to attend. If you have any questions, contact Cherie or Amy at 473-2226. Light refreshments will be served.

• SLOPPY JOES: Sloppy joe sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be available at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $4. Stay and test your Euchre skills at 7 p.m. for $5.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• LEGO CLUB: The Homeschool LEGO Club will meet from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Department of the Piqua Public Library.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• CROCHET: Crocheting for Beginners will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the Reference/Historical Room at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• STORY TIME: A story time program for toddlers and caregivers will be offered from 10:30-11 a.m. in the Children’s Department at the Piqua Public Library.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: The Thursday Book Discussion club will meet from 10:15-11:15 a.m. in the Founder’s Room at the Piqua Public Library.

Civic agenda

• The Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the K-8 media center, 807 Chestnut St., Covington.

Friday

• SONGWRITERS: Host David Payne will bring his Songwriters in the Round back to the Hayner at 8 p.m. Dayton-based Payne is the front man for The New Old-Fashioned Band, which played in 2017 for Hayner’s Rhythm and Roots Festival. Join him and three local singer songwriters, Sharon Lane, Amber Hargett and Tim Pritchard, for an evening of song and stories. Call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for more details.

• TREASURES: The Miami County Park District will hold the a “Find Loves Treasures” as part of their new Date Night Series from 7-9 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Make time for your significant other and mark your calendar for our new Date Night Series. Come and learn about the secret world of geocaching as you search the woods for your drink and treat vouchers with your date. No child care provided. Adults age 18 and up. Program fee $5 per couple. Must purchase tickets prior to event. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Lunch will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• PIANO CONCERT: A free piano concert of solos and duets, to include Darrell Cornell and Janie Kear, will begin at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 53 Norwich Road, Troy. For more information, call the church at 339-3602.

• POPPY DINNER: Support the veterans and come to the Poppy Dinner being served by the Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586. Dinner is $8 and includes baked chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad and dessert. Stay for trivia at 7 p.m.

• CHICKEN SALAD: The Troy Fish & Game will offer will offer a chicken salad wrap at 6 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

May 18

• OPEN HOUSE: Join Milton-Union Public Library staff from 10 a.m. to noon for an introduction to the library’s new pollinator garden. Anwen Harris will present her Girl Scout Gold Award project and show how it will help our bee population. Light refreshments will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• MOTION PROGRAM: The Miami County Park District will hold its Mindfulness in Motion program from 1- 3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is designed to help children connect to nature using mindful strategies. We will practice mindfulness by taking nature hikes, meditation, journaling, craft and/or story. Each program will differ slightly, but we will always have a short mindful nature hike. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• HABITAT HUNTERS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Habitat Hunters program from 10-11:30 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Enjoy taking a scenic walk through Charleston falls with your elementary-aged child as we discover the different types of animals in their habitats and how they use them. Families of all ages welcome. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PORK CHOPS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated (non marniated pork chops available upon request) pork chop dinner with baked potato and corn for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miam County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• MEATLOAF: The Troy Fish & Game will offer meatloaf at 6 p.m.

• GOD’S TABLE: God’s Table, a free meal open to the community, will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua.

• SIT ‘N SEW: Bring your sewing machine and project and share ideas while partipants work from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. For more information, call 773-6753.

May 19

• CHICKEN OR PORK CHOP: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will offer a barbecue chicken or pork chop dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail), from 11 a.m. until they are sold out. Dinners will include a choice of barbecued chicken or pork chop, baked beans, applesauce, potato chips and a roll for $8 each. Dinners will be sold first-come, first-served and guests may dine in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919. The day of the event, calls may be placed directly to the fire house at (937) 773-5341.

• SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM: The members of the Lostcreek UCC and Dorothy Kirk Scholarship committee are planning a music program and scholarship presentation at Lostcreek United Church of Christ beginning at 6 p.m. The entertainment for the evening will be The Cove Springs Praise Group. There will be a free will offering to benefit the Scholarship fund. Refreshments and fellowship will follow. The church is handicapped accessible.

• OPEN HOUSE: The Tippecanoe Historical Society will be hosting an open house from 1-3 p.m. on the southeast corner of Third and Walnut streets. Third Street will be closed from Main to Walnut street. There will be displays outside and the museum will be open. Bring family and friends and browse a while, have some refreshments, and visit with members. The Lutheran church parking lot Fourth and Walnut streets entrances will be open, as well as on street parking is also available. In case of rain or high winds, this activity will have to be cancelled. For more information, call Gordon at 667-3051 or Susie at 698-6798.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista bird life from 2-4 p.m. and join members of the BNC Bird Club as you learn to identify our feathered friends. All levels of birders welcome. Binoculars available for use.

• SUNSET SONGS: The Miami County Park District will hold their music in the park “Sunset Songs” program on May 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Enjoy a casual walk around Charleston Falls Preserve with park district naturalist John De Boer as tells stories and plays soft, meditative Native American Flute music. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE PLAY: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Play program from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to 6 years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Dog lovers dress up your pooch in his Sunday best and take him to the park for a fashion show where he is the star. Wear a hat, sunglasses or a three-piece suite. If your dog does not have duds of his own, he can borrow something to wear. Each year this “Charity Fashion Show” supports organizations that help support animals in the community and raise awareness of their needs. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Please clean-up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offering breakfast to the public from 8-11 a.m. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

