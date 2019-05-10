Echols named executive director of Arbogast PAC

By David Fong

TROY — The dream of the Arbogast Performing Arts Center on the Troy Christian Schools campus continues to become more of a reality with each passing day.

The future of the Arbogast PAC — set to officially open in 2020 — took another leap forward as Troy Christian Schools superintendent Dr. Gary Wilber announced Thursday at a PAC fundraiser that Jessica Echols would be the center’s executive director. Echols currently serves as the executive director for Partners In Hope.

The APAC is a 501(c)3 corporation with its own board of directors that will handle all operating expenses. The land will be leased from Troy Christian Schools. Echols will report to the APAC board.

At Thursday’s event, Echols said she looks forward to the new challenge.

“This is something that it’s just an incredible honor to be a part of,” Echols said. “Hearing Gary speak for the first time about it when I was sitting in a Rotary meeting, I told them during the interview process that I was instantly writing my letter in my head to apply for the position because I knew how much it was going to mean to the community and what value it would bring to everyone.

“It’s so fantastic to be here, and I’m truly looking forward to having each every one in the seats in just over a year from now and to welcome you all to hear the speakers, to hear the music and to participate in the arts center enriching the community even more.”

Thursday evening, more than 1,000 in attendance inside the Troy Christian High School gymnasium got a sneak preview of the type of events the Arbogast Performing Arts Center might be able to hold as it featured an evening of music and motivation. Following a rousing Christian musical performance that brought the audience to its feet and hand them standing the entire time, the keynote speaker was Bob Goff, a best-selling author, world traveler and motivational speaker.

Plans for the Arbogast Performing Arts Center began last year following a $2 million donation from Troy residents and Troy Christian parents Dave and Linda Arbogast. Since then a total of $5.1 million has been raised. The final cost of the project is estimated at roughly $7 million.

The APAC will be a 39,000-square-foot building with seating for more than 1,200 guests with stationary-tiered seats. The front stage area will accommodate 200 stack-able chairs and seating for 100 for banquets. The two-story building will be able to host concerts and other performance arts and theater events, educational programs, banquets and community usage events.

For more information on the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, or to donate, visit www.arbogastpac.com

