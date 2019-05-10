Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by Troy Police Department:

May 3

OVI: Bruce Lachey II, 69, of Troy, was cited for OVI, and open container.

THEFT: A power supply and battery back up power was stolen from a Spectrum box on West Main Street.

FRAUD: Cell phones were shipped with a fraudulent account to a Troy residence. Phones were returned to Sprint.

POSSESSION: Jessica Staten, 30, of Troy, was cited for possession of drugs.

THEFT: Whitney Netzley, 24, of West Milton, was cited for theft, possession of criminal tools and possession of a drug abuse instrument at Walgreens.

May 4

THEFT: Shawn Abner, 20, of Troy, was cited for theft, offenses involving underage persons and open container from Walmart.

POSSESSION: Redmond Thornhill, 22, of Dayton, was cited for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia in the area of West Main Street.

May 5

METH: Donald Campbell, 45, of Anna, was arrested for drug abuse instruments at the Shell station on Dorset. He was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine and claimed people were out to kill him. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant out of Montgomery County.

May 6

JUVENILE ISSUE: A juvenile suffered a broken nose due to another juvenile throwing a rock. One count of assault was filed in juvenile court.

OVI: John Fugate, 55, of Sidney, was cited for OVI in the area of Archer Drive after refusing to leave a business.

May 7

JUVENILE ISSUE: Several juveniles were located under the North Market Street bridge and warned for trespassing.

THEFT: Keith Flory II, 27, at-large, was cited for misdemeanor theft in the 700 block of West Market Street.

May 8

OVERDOSE: Alisha Nicholas, 30, of Piqua, was reported to have overdosed in the area of 505 Crescent Drive. She was transported to UVMC for treatment and charged with inducing panic.

JUVENILE ISSUE: Students who did not belong at the track and stadium were asked to leave.

May 9

TACO BELL DISORDERLY: Levi Harrison, 24, at-large, was reported at the Taco Bell. The subject was found to be in possession of narcotics, equipment and a concealed weapon. Harrison was charged with multiple misdemeanors and fifth degree felony possession of drugs.

MENACING: An officer responded to 1235 Hilltop Drive on a menacing complaint. The officer informed the reporting party on how to file charges against the alleged offender.

OVI: Joshua Logan, 37, of Tipp City, was cited for OVI alcohol or drugs and full time weaving and attention in the area of South Market and Swailes Road.

PUBLIC INDECENCY: Trent Ward, 43, of Sidney, was cited for public indecency for allegedly exposing himself to a female clerk at the Circle K gas station on West Main Street.

BURGLARY: A report of a burglary was filed in the 800 block of Race Drive.