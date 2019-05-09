New officer takes the streets in Piqua

Deputy Piqua Police Chief Jason Preston, left, administers the IACP Law Enforcement Oath of Honor to Piqua’s newest officer Kyle Marlett, 27, during ceremonies in the Piqua City Commission Chambers. The Oath, a tradition with Piqua Police, is taken, not only by new officers, but every officer, currently serving and retired, in attendance. The tradition signifies to new officers the support they will receive from fellow officers throughout their law enforcement career. Marlett is a graduate of Kettering Fairmont High School. He graduated from Sinclair Criminal Justice Academy before going to work for the Kettering Health Network where he began as a dispatcher and was later promoted to Police Officer.

