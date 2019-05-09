How low can you go?

Lauren Pergram, a first-grader at Washington Primary School, demonstrates her limbo dance skills during Thursday’s Attend-Dance Luau. More than 330 of Washington’s students earned an invitation by missing less than four days of classes during second semester. Also participating in the Attend-Dance were more than 225 students from Springcreek Primary School. The event was sponsored in part by a generous donation from AT&T

Audrey Wolf, 6, Katie Wolf, 8, Jayden Ostendorf, 9, Jasmine Shaner, 8, and Alauna Medera, 7, do the Aloha Hop sack race at Washington Primary School’s Attend-Dance Luau on Thursday.

