Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA —All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: A complainant reported on May 3 that his truck had been gone through sometime in the past week. No items were taken, and no damage was done to the vehicle.

THEFT: A paintball gun was reported stolen between May 1-3 on the 800 block of Madison Avenue.

There was a report of a gas-powered pressure washer stolen between May 2-4 from the front porch of a residence on the 900 block of Park Avenue.

ASSIST SQUAD: A male overdosed on heroin at 5:30 a.m. on May 4 in a driveway on the 1700 block of South Main Street. The male woke upon officer arrival. He was found to have felony parole warrant out for his arrest. He was transported to UVMC and then later incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

TRESPASSING: An anonymous caller reported three subjects sleeping in the entry way to the library at 8:30 a.m. on May 5. Subjects were located, identified, and trespassed from the business during non-business hours.

CHILD ENDANGERING: There was a report of a six-year-old child with no adults around at approximately 10:30 a.m. on May 5. The location was redacted.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic accident at 10:40 a.m. on May 5 in the area of North Main and East Ash streets.

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was a report of two juveniles who were involved in a fight at 6:40 p.m. on May 5 on the 700 block of Young Street. The juveniles and parents were spoken with, and both advised to stay away from each other.