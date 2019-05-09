Young Marines hosting fundraiser in West Milton

For Miami Valley Today

WEST MILTON — The West Milton memorial monument currently honors veterans from the Revolutionary War through the Vietnam Conflict. The memorial committee is raising funds to get three more slabs for Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Afghanistan veterans. The Miami Valley Young Marines will conduct a fundraising event to help complete the memorial.

This fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the West Milton Municipal Park, 249 E. Tipp Pike. The memorial monument is located in the park.

Contestants will consist of elementary, middle and high school children. Also, groups of veterans, active duty, reserve, guard, ROTC, JROTC and more will come together to compete in a Knockout Drill Competition. The competition consists of a “Simon says” type of contest where those who compete will be “knocked out” if they make a drill error. Prizes will be awarded to the winners of each age group as well as the main event where all the competitors meet in one large group. There is an entry fee is $1 per person for the individual competitions and $2 per person for the grand finale. If you don’t want to compete, you are invited to just come and watch the fun.

The Young Marine National Headquarters in Washington D.C. is providing special support to the event. The 14th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sergeant Major Alford McMichael, will journey to Dayton to be in attendance as a special guest judge. A Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps is the highest enlisted rank in the Marine Corps and serves as direct assistant to the Commandant.

Anyone interested in helping to make this event a success, can be a sponsor of the event (with a donation of $100 or more) or provide an item or gift certificate that can be given as a raffle prize. There will be basket raffles and a 50-50 drawing for everyone, even those not competing.