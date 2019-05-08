Injuries minor in rollover crash

Troy police investigate a rollover crash as firefighters and medics from the Troy Fire Department work with victims and secure the overturned vehicle. The crash occurred on West Main St. at Ridge when an SUV allegedly failed to yield to another vehicle. A ten-year-old was transported from the scene by Troy medics. His injuries are not thought to be serious.

Troy police investigate a rollover crash as firefighters and medics from the Troy Fire Department work with victims and secure the overturned vehicle. The crash occurred on West Main St. at Ridge when an SUV allegedly failed to yield to another vehicle. A ten-year-old was transported from the scene by Troy medics. His injuries are not thought to be serious. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

