BOE OK’s unofficial results

MIAMI COUNTY — Following the May 7 Primary, the Miami County Board of Elections reviewed election results and followed its policy and procedures and unanimously accepted the unofficial results late Tuesday evening.

Kenny Henning, a regional liaison from the Secretary of State’s office, was also in attendance during the board meeting following the unofficial results on Tuesday. The board was placed on Secretary of State Office oversight in January. Since Jan. 29, the Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s Office has hosted weekly conference calls with members of the board and board staff. The board is under state oversight following issues with the November 2018 election, when more than 6,000 ballots went uncounted.

“The staff did a phenomenal job,” said Henning, who also visited poll locations in seven other counties in his region on Tuesday.

Miami County Board of Elections Deputy Director Ian Ridgeway said election day poll workers only reported a few routine issues throughout the day.

“Everything went really well today. For the most part, it was really quiet in the office,” Ridgeway said.

Ridgeway said all the numbers balanced out that were presented in both the long and short reports Tuesday evening.

“Our in-office numbers balanced out like they were supposed to,” Ridgeway said.

Ridgeway reported 494 early votes, 259 paper absentee ballots and 20 provisional ballots were cast. Not counting the provisional ballots, Ridgeway reported a total of 5,876 election day ballots.

Board member Jim Oda said he visited several polling locations on Tuesday.

“It was my first experience going to multiple polling places. It was a very interesting experience, a very positive experience,” Oda said.

Chairman Dave Fisher said he visited polling locations in Tipp City and Union Township. He said it was very busy at the voting polls.

“Everything went smooth. I want to thank Kenny (Henning, regional liaison from the Secretary of State’s Office) for being here today. I appreciate it and the Secretary of State for all their help in all of this,” Fisher said.

Board member Rob Long asked Ridgeway if he was confident the unofficial results were correct, which Ridgeway affirmed. All board members reviewed the unofficial results and then unanimously approved to accept the unofficial results.

Long also noted the board followed the revised rules and policies throughout the election day process. The board will meet to review provisional ballots on May 17.

The Board of Elections may begin official canvass of the election after May 18. The board plans to meet on May 21 to certify the official election results.

Ridgeway said the new director of the board of elections, Laura Bruns, will be sworn-in on Monday morning. Bruns was hired by the board on April 23. She served as the former director of the Mercer County Board of Elections and has worked in the office since 2008.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today