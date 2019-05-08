Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

THEFT: A vehicle was reported as stolen overnight between April 30-May on the 600 block of Y Street. The vehicle was unlocked, and the keys were not in the vehicle.

A subject reported items stolen from her residence at 4:50 p.m. on May 1 on the 600 block of Clark Avenue.

A male subject reportedly broke into storage units and took an item from one unit at Town and Country Mini Storage on West High Street at 7:30 p.m. on May 1. The investigation was pending.

Subject reported his vehicle was gone through sometime overnight between May 1-2 on the 600 block of South Downing Street.

The city of Piqua advised a residence that had it’s electricity disconnected where a resident reconnected it and proceeded to use it between April 24 and May 3 on the 400 block of Brook Street. Jerold W. Fryman, 46, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

A subject stole a TV from Walmart and was seen by someone outside at 8 a.m. on May 5. The subject was stopped in a vehicle and found to have a warrant. A male subject charged for the theft and incarcerated for the theft and warrant. Daniel K. Roth, 33, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and picked up on a felony burglary charge in connection with this incident.

ASSIST OTHER AGENCY: Piqua police assisted the Sidney Police Department’s tactical response team with a narcotics search warrant on May 1 at 10 a.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A subject reported a window on his detached garage had been damaged sometime overnight between April 30-May 1 on the 700 block of Summit Street.

A vehicle’s driver’s side window was broken out sometime between 4-6:50 p.m. on May 1 on the 1800 block of Park Avenue.

WARRANT: Tyler M. Doll, 25, of Troy, was picked up on a first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence charge along with first-degree misdemeanor driving under suspension on May 2.

Calvin E. Sutton, 57, of Sidney, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor theft on May 2.

Dustin A. Seiber, 22, of Dayton was transferred from the Montgomery County Jail to the Miami County Jail on a warrant for second-degree felonious assault on May 3.

PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: A driver just purchased a motorcycle, and when leaving the parking lot, struck his cousin’s vehicle with the bike at approximately 12:30 p.m. on May 2 at Piqua Harley Davidson on Ash Street. The driver was injured, but refused a squad. The involved vehicle was parked and unoccupied.

ASSAULT: There was a report of a juvenile male being assaulted by another juvenile male at 3 p.m. on May 2 at Grace United Methodist Church on North County Road 25-A. One juvenile was charged with assault.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An officer was dispatched to the report of a male falling on the sidewalk and street at 8 p.m. on May 3 in the area of South College and Miami streets. Patrick A. Miller, 52, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a disturbance inside Burger King on Covington Avenue at 8:10 p.m. on May 3. Subjects were in the parking lot when officer arrived. The subjects were warned to leave the property, and a former employee of the business went back inside the store and threw food at employees inside the store. The juvenile was taken into custody. The rest of the group was warned for disorderly conduct and trespassing. The juvenile was later released to her parents at the police department. A female juvenile was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

TRESPASSING: Five juveniles were located inside a vacant residence at 6:50 p.m. on May 2 on the 300 block of Gordon Street. The juveniles were warned for trespassing, and their parents were contacted.

A male subject was observed on a property behind a residence that was marked “No Trespassing” at 7 p.m. on May 4 on the 100 block of Sherman Street. The male subject was identified and stated he had permission to be on the property. Officer spoke to the landowner, who stated the male subject had been warned several times not to be on the property and requested the male subject be cited for trespassing. A summons was issued to the male to appear in court. Robert A. Erb, 58, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

OVI: Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failure to dim high beam headlights at 2:25 a.m. on May 4 in the area of Wood and Wayne streets. Through the course of the traffic stop, the driver was found to be under the influence. The driver was arrested and charged with OVI. The driver was processed accordingly and released to a sober driver. Priscila F. Negrete, 32, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a woman driving possibly under the influence at 7:40 p.m. on May 5 on the 100 block of Janet Drive. Kimberly L. Miller, 43, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI in connection with this incident.

CHILD ENDANGERING: There was a report of a female subject who was found in a bathroom unresponsive alone with an infant in the house at 7:20 a.m. on May 5. The location was redacted. She was transported to UVMC, and once cleared, she was incarcerated. Additional charges are pending lab results. Patricia J. Wead, 37, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor child endangering in connection with this incident.