Area briefs

Flower sale set for weekend

PIQUA — The Four Seasons Garden Club is having its annual Mother’s Day flower sale May 10-11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall in Piqua.

Members will offer hanging baskets, 4-inch pots of annuals, and pots planted by the members.

The money earned is used to buy plants that are planted at Das Park and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Tipp schedules fogging

TIPP CITY — The city of Tipp City will fog the community for mosquitoes on May 15 with a rain date of May 16, including City Park and Kyle Park.

The fogging in the residential and downtown areas will be performed over the city streets. A second application will be done on May 29 with a rain date of May 30. A third application will be done on June 12 with a rain date of June 13 and a fourth application will be done on June 26 with a rain date of June 27. A fifth application will be done on July 10 with a rain date of July 11, followed by the sixth and final fogging on July 24 with a rain date of July 25.

The mosquito fogging will begin at 9 p.m. and conclude by 3 a.m.on the days stated, beginning on the western side of the city and proceeding easterly, fogging the entire community.

Residents are advised to avoid direct contact with the fogging mist and to close house and automobile windows. If rain or wind conditions prevent fogging, the city will reschedule the applications. Additional fogging may occur later if needed.

For questions, call the City Utility/Services office at 667-6305.

River clean-up set

TROY — The Stillwater River is a state designated scenic river. Ohio pioneered the river preservation movement in 1968 with the passage of the nation’s first scenic rivers act. This legislation created a state program to protect Ohio’s remaining high quality streams for future generations.

Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers on Friday, May 31 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. and help staff do their part to keep the river free of trash. Participants will sweep the section of the Stillwater River that borders Brukner Nature Center — from Fenner Road to the West Milton Park. Participants must provide their own canoe, personal flotation device, and work gloves, but trash bags and an ice cream celebration will be provided. Adults only, please.

Register by emailing deb@bruknernaturecenter.com, deadline Tuesday, May 28.