Artists, food, games, entertainment highlight Taste of the Arts

PIQUA — The 25th annual Taste of the Arts will fill the streets of downtown Piqua from 5-9 p.m. this Friday night. The event will feature artists demonstrating window painting, stained glass, pottery, watercolor painting, inlaid wood, and furniture reclaiming.

“We have a wonderful variety of artistic talent available that night,” Mainstreet Piqua Executive Director Lorna Swisher said. “There is something that everyone will enjoy watching that evening.”

The main stage will feature Dean Simms and the Funky Gurus in the Entertainment Tent at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. along with Back to School Barbershop quartet who will stroll throughout downtown singing the ‘good old songs’ from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mike Hemmelgarn will bring his puppets and juggling routine to the Children’s Entertainment Stage at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and festival goers can see demonstrations by Tumble U Acrobatics at 6 p.m. and Bounce Back Studio Cardio Drumming will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Intersection of Fun and Friends at Main and Greene streets.

Children can experience activities and hands-on play along with giant games and spin chairs throughout the night, according to Swisher.

“Every age kid and adult will find something fun and exciting to entertain them throughout the festival!” she said.

A new attraction this year is the Train Art and Model Train exhibit hosted by the Piqua Arts Council at the Schmidlapp Family Homestead, 509 N. Main Street.

“The train display will feature both model trains and artwork,” Piqua Arts Council Executive Director Jordan Knepper said. The display will be open from 5-9 p.m. during Taste of the Arts and continue to be open from 10-3 p.m. Monday – Friday through May 24. Evening visitation and special activities can be found on the Piqua Arts Council website.

Food to get one’s taste buds excited range from baked items, chocolate, ice cream, sandwiches, pizza, and pie will be sold under the tents on Ash Streets.

“A variety of vendors will feature their specialties that you won’t want to miss tasting,” said Swisher.

“Attendees can purchase tickets for food and drinks with a credit card this year,” Swisher added. “This event is a fun time for families and a tradition that is celebrating its silver anniversary this year.” For more information, contact Lorna Swisher at Mainstreet Piqua (937) 773-9355 or visit piquatasteofthearts.com.

