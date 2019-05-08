Community Calendar

Today

• POLICE MEMORIAL: The Miami County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 58 is inviting the community to attend the annual Police Memorial Day service at noon on the plaza at the Miami County Courthouse as the lodge’s Honor Guard opens the ceremony with the Presentation of the Flags.

• ADVISORY BOARD: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to join Milton-Union Public Library staff from 5-6 p.m. to discuss all things teen, from books to program ideas. Let your thoughts be heard and help us make your teen experiences at the library even better. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will hold monthly committee and board meetings at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• SLIDERS: Enjoy two sliders with toppings and chips for $3 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• KIWANIS: Joe Shaffer will discuss drones as a hobby at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

• JOB EVENT: Lincoln Community Center and ODOT District 7 are partnering for “In Demand Jobs Week” to promote work opportunities with ODOT and the state of Ohio from 2-5 p.m. Representatives will be on-site to inform and educate the community. This event is not just for the youth, as there will be employment opportunities and information also available. There will also be ODOT equipment that day on-site showcasing ODOT’s mission toward improving Ohio’s transportation system safety, to the youth who participate in the after-school program at the center, 110 Ash St., Troy. The event is open to the public. Call the LCC office for more information at 335-2715.

Thursday

• LECTURE SERIES: WACO will wrap up this season’s Aviation Lecture at 7 p.m. with Raymond Robb as the final speaker. The topic, “Eyes in the Sky,” provides a historical overview of the U.S. airborne and space-based photographic reconnaissance over the last century. Mr. Robb will compare and contrast the early efforts with the current capabilities of photographic reconnaissance from the skies. Doors will open to the public at 6:30 p.m. All aviation lectures are free and open to the public; donations to WACO Air Museum are gladly accepted. Lectures are held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum at 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Programs are scheduled to last one hour with questions to follow. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• BLUEGRASS: Come be entertained learning about the History of Bluegrass at 6 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Bill Purk and Reed Jones of the Muleskinner Band will provide a deeper understanding of American Bluegrass music using guitar, mandolin, banjo, and vocals. Starting with the “Father of Bluegrass” Bill Monroe’s first performance spot at the Grand Ole Opry in 1939, to the popularity of the Stanley Brothers, Flatts & Scruggs, and the “King of Bluegrass” Jimmy Martin in the 1960’s. For all ages and registration not required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• POLISH SAUSAGE: The Tipp City American Legion Post will offer Polish sausage sandwiches with toppings and chips for $5. Serving starts at 6 p.m. Finish eating and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

Friday

• BAKED HAM: Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, salad and dessert will be available at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $8.

Saturday

• HUG THE EARTH: The Miami County Park District will hold its annual Hug the Earth Festival from noon to 5 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. At noon the Banana Slug String Band will perform their popular songs like “Dirt Made My Lunch” and “Water Cycle Boogie.” Beginning at 1 p.m., enjoy archery, geocaching, canoeing on the pond, face painting, gnome-fairy house building, petting zoo, food and more! Don’t miss out on the outdoor adventure activities with the rock-climbing wall, zip line, tree climbing and high ropes course. General admission is free. For more information, visit the park district website at MiamiCountyParks.com.

• AUTHOR VISIT: Mindy McGinnis will visit the Piqua Public Library from 2-4 p.m. She will be discussing her latest teen novel, “Heroine.” McGinnis is a nationally-renowned Ohio author and Edgar Award-winner who writes across multiple genres, including post-apocalyptic, historical, thriller, contemporary, mystery, and fantasy.

• FISH FRY: A fish and smelt fry will be offered at the Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $10 beginning at 5 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miam County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• FREE DINNER: Friendship Grace Brethren Church invites the local community to a free dinner at 5 p.m. at the church, located 2 miles east of Covington on U.S. 41.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Auxiliary Unit will host a breakfast with proceeds going to help veterans and active military families. This is a full breakfast, made-to-order, for $7, children 10 and under $3.

Monday

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.

• BUTTERFLY WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a butterfly walk from 2-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 St. Rt. 185 in Covington. Participants will join a park district naturalist out on the trail to learn about butterfly species and the different types of flowering plants. They will also help collect data for the Ohio Lepidoptera’s Butterfly Monitoring Program. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• POTATOES AND SALAD: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will do the shopping and the chopping for you as they fill the table with toppings for your salad or potato bar. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $6 for both or $3.50 for just one.

• EARLY BIRDS: Start your week off right with a lively book discussion. Members meet at 10 a.m. on the second Monday of every month to discuss a variety of fiction and non-fiction titles. This month’s title is “Little Heathens,” by Mildred Kalish. This group is open to everyone, and no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Tuesday

• OPEN HOUSE: The Troy Rec, 11 N. Market St., Troy, will host a fifth grade open house from 6-8 p.m. Any current fifth grader is invited to visit the Rec and get acquainted with the facility. All students entering sixth grade in the fall are allowed to begin attending the Rec after they have completed their fifth grade year. Call 339-1923 for more information.

• NATURE QUEST: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Homeschool Nature Quest “Plants that Never Bloom” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. It’s a story time like no other, just for homeschoolers. Kids K-third grade and their parents can join a naturalist on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors. This new nature club encourages homeschool families to increase time spent together outside exploring. Join Raptor Rachel on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors using books, handy exploration tools and a finished project to take home. Please park and meet at the cabin. Parents must remain with student during this program. Please remember to dress for the weather as we will be exploring outside. Class fee $3 per class per child for Miami County residents and $6 per class/child for out of County residence. Pre-registration required. Meet in the gravel parking lot. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• ADULT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary, 2540 East Statler Road, east of Piqua. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• PRESENTAtiON: The Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill History Center, 8 E. Monument St., Pleasant Hill. One of the museum’s volunteers will be presenting about the village’s monument and guests and members will be able to tour the facility.

• VIETNAM WORKSHOP: The fourth workshop on the Vietnam War from the series, “US Military History in a Box” will be presented at the J. R. Clarke Public Library at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room downstairs. These five workshops are sponsored by the Covington Optimist’s Club and presented by the Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum from Troy. Light refreshments will be served. The fifth and last workshop in the series will be on World War I on the following Tuesday, May 21, same time and location. This workshop is especially important, as it will directly tie in to the dedication of the new World War I Memorial at Highland Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 after the parade at 1 p.m.

May 15

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Doug Christian. Christian will share photographs and speak about Miami County. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

• HOMESCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-11 year-old home schooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.). Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and awesome lesson plans to explain these concepts using live wildlife and outdoor exploration! The fee for these innovative programs is only $2.50 for BNC Members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check only). Deadline is the Monday prior to each class. Topic for May is “Water Exploration.”

• KIWANIS: Billy Ray of the FOP Lodge No. 58 at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SLIDERS: Sliders will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. Two sliders with toppings and chips for $3.

May 16

• TEA FOR TWO: Bring your child to a fun and educational tea party from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Listen to stories and learn the history and etiquette of traditional tea parties. Play games, make a craft, enjoy refreshments, and maybe even win a door prize. Registration by May 13 is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Tipp City United Methodist Church will host a “Lifesaving Adventure” blood drive from 1:30-7:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will get the “My Courage Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt plus the chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BOGART TO SPEAK: The J. R. Clarke Public Library will host internationally known author and speaker Julie Bogart at 1 p.m. She is the creator and owner of Brave Writer, the online writing and language arts program that so many home schooling teachers, parents and students are using. Stop in the library to sign up to attend. If you have any questions, contact Cherie or Amy at 473-2226. Light refreshments will be served.

• SLOPPY JOES: Sloppy joe sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be available at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $4. Stay and test your Euchre skills at 7 p.m. for $5.

May 17

• SONGWRITERS: Host David Payne will bring his Songwriters in the Round back to the Hayner at 8 p.m. Dayton-based Payne is the front man for The New Old-Fashioned Band, which played in 2017 for Hayner’s Rhythm and Roots Festival. Join him and three local singer songwriters, Sharon Lane, Amber Hargett and Tim Pritchard, for an evening of song and stories. Call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for more details.

• TREASURES: The Miami County Park District will hold the a “Find Loves Treasures” as part of their new Date Night Series from 7-9 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Make time for your significant other and mark your calendar for our new Date Night Series. Come and learn about the secret world of geocaching as you search the woods for your drink and treat vouchers with your date. No child care provided. Adults age 18 and up. Program fee $5 per couple. Must purchase tickets prior to event. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Lunch will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• PIANO CONCERT: A free piano concert of solos and duets, to include Darrell Cornell and Janie Kear, will begin at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 53 Norwich Road, Troy. For more information, call the church at 339-3602.

• POPPY DINNER: Support the veterans and come to the Poppy Dinner being served by the Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586. Dinner is $8 and includes baked chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad and dessert. Stay for trivia at 7 p.m.

May 18

• OPEN HOUSE: Join Milton-Union Public Library staff from 10 a.m. to noon for an introduction to the library’s new pollinator garden. Anwen Harris will present her Girl Scout Gold Award project and show how it will help our bee population. Light refreshments will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• MOTION PROGRAM: The Miami County Park District will hold its Mindfulness in Motion program from 1- 3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is designed to help children connect to nature using mindful strategies. We will practice mindfulness by taking nature hikes, meditation, journaling, craft and/or story. Each program will differ slightly, but we will always have a short mindful nature hike. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• HABITAT HUNTERS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Habitat Hunters program from 10-11:30 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Enjoy taking a scenic walk through Charleston falls with your elementary-aged child as we discover the different types of animals in their habitats and how they use them. Families of all ages welcome. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PORK CHOPS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated (non marniated pork chops available upon request) pork chop dinner with baked potato and corn for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miam County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 19

• CHICKEN OR PORK CHOP: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will offer a barbecue chicken or pork chop dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail), from 11 a.m. until they are sold out. Dinners will include a choice of barbecued chicken or pork chop, baked beans, applesauce, potato chips and a roll for $8 each. Dinners will be sold first-come, first-served and guests may dine in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919. The day of the event, calls may be placed directly to the fire house at (937) 773-5341.

• SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM: The members of the Lostcreek UCC and Dorothy Kirk Scholarship committee are planning a music program and scholarship presentation at Lostcreek United Church of Christ beginning at 6 p.m. The entertainment for the evening will be The Cove Springs Praise Group. There will be a free will offering to benefit the Scholarship fund. Refreshments and fellowship will follow. The church is handicapped accessible.

• OPEN HOUSE: The Tippecanoe Historical Society will be hosting an open house from 1-3 p.m. on the southeast corner of Third and Walnut streets. Third Street will be closed from Main to Walnut street. There will be displays outside and the museum will be open. Bring family and friends and browse a while, have some refreshments, and visit with members. The Lutheran church parking lot Fourth and Walnut streets entrances will be open, as well as on street parking is also available. In case of rain or high winds, this activity will have to be cancelled. For more information, call Gordon at 667-3051 or Susie at 698-6798.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista bird life from 2-4 p.m. and join members of the BNC Bird Club as you learn to identify our feathered friends. All levels of birders welcome. Binoculars available for use.

• SUNSET SONGS: The Miami County Park District will hold their music in the park “Sunset Songs” program on May 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Enjoy a casual walk around Charleston Falls Preserve with park district naturalist John De Boer as tells stories and plays soft, meditative Native American Flute music. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE PLAY: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Play program from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to 6 years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Dog lovers dress up your pooch in his Sunday best and take him to the park for a fashion show where he is the star. Wear a hat, sunglasses or a three-piece suite. If your dog does not have duds of his own, he can borrow something to wear. Each year this “Charity Fashion Show” supports organizations that help support animals in the community and raise awareness of their needs. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Please clean-up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offering breakfast to the public from 8-11 a.m. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

