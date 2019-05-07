Schilling wins 6th Ward council seat

TROY — Residents in the 6th Ward elected Jeff Schilling to serve on city council beginning in 2020.

According to unofficial election results from the Miami County Board of Elections, Schilling earned 243 votes (59 percent) versus incumbent Brock Heath’s 166 votes (41 percent).

Schilling said he ran on the platform “Ideas for Troy” and is looking forward to gathering input from the community when he begins his service on council in 2020.

“I’ve generated a lot of interest in the 6th Ward and I have a list of things they would like to see out there and I’ll work very hard to get some of those things implemented as well,” Schilling said.

Schilling said he sought to serve on council after his retirement and has always been interested in politics.

“All the voters in the 6th Ward, I really appreciate them. I want to thank my family for their support,” Schilling said.

In an email to the media, 6th Ward council member Brock Heath congratulated Schilling on his win.

“I will look back on my three terms and six years as a Troy councilman with pride and fond memories,” Heath said. “This has been a fantastic chapter in my life, but now it is time to pass the torch. I plan to pour the freed-up time into my family and into my company, and to continue to serve our community in other roles. Thank you Troy, and especially 6th Ward citizens. It has been an honor and a privilege.”

Uncontested races included Troy City Auditor John Frigge; Troy City Law Director Grant Kerber; Troy City Council at-large seats (select three candidates) William Rozell, Todd Severt and Lynne Snee; 3d Ward John Schweser; 4th Ward Bobby Phillips; and 5th Ward William Twiss.

For the 1st Ward seat, Zachary Allen filed to run as a Republican and will be challenged by Democrat Russ Wheeler in November.

In the 2nd Ward, incumbent Republican John Terwilliger will run against Cynthia Schaefer, a Democrat, in November.

Troy resident Jeff Schilling is congratulated by his wife upon winning the 6th Ward Troy City Council race on Tuesday. His term will begin in 2020.

Defeats incumbent Brock Heath

By Melanie Yingst Troy Daily News

