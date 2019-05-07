Troy elects Robin Oda as mayor

TROY — City of Troy residents elected Robin Oda — the city’s first woman mayor — in the Republican Primary on Tuesday.

According Miami County Board of Elections Chairman Dave Fisher, no one filed to run as an Independent in the November general election.

According to unofficial results, Oda earned 1,315 votes (59 percent) versus candidate Tom Kendall’s 923 votes (41 percent).

Oda said she was shocked and humbled when she saw the unofficial results Tuesday evening.

“I’m humbled. I certainly appreciate everyone who came out to vote,” Oda said. “I appreciate the support.”

Oda has served as an at-large city council member for eight years.

“Troy’s a great community,” Oda said.

Oda said she was urged to run for mayor from members of the community and felt after her service on city council it was the next step to serve the residents of Troy.

“I’ll be doing what I can to learn more about the position and spending time learning about the job,” Oda said.

Oda will be the city of Troy’s first female mayor in the city’s history. Mayor Michael Beamish will retire as mayor after 16 years of service on Dec. 31, 2019.

A call for comment from Kendall was not returned as of press time.

