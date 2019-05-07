West Milton man sentenced to three years community control

MIAMI COUNTY — A West Milton man was sentenced to serve three years of community control and was labeled a Tier I sex offender Tuesday in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Kevin Lewis, 20, entered a plea of guilty to one count of fifth degree felony illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented materials on April 1.

“I was foolish and young at the time,” said Lewis, when Judge Jeannine Pratt asked him why he uploading photos and video of a former girlfriend to a pornography website last September.

Lewis must register his address each year for the next 15 years as part of his Tier I sex offender status.

The victim was a minor at the time of the offense and Lewis was 18 year-old. The victim reported the incident to West Milton Police on Dec. 27, 2018. The victim said she was notified by a friend that three pictures and three videos of her and Lewis engaging in sexual conduct were posted on the website. The content was posted by the username “Kevinlew1998.” The victim said the videos were taken when she was a minor. The victim said she hadn’t had contact with Lewis since January 2018 and the footage was posted on September 11, 2018.

Judge Pratt asked Lewis what he hoped to accomplish by posting the content online.

“I have no clue. It was a bad idea from the start,” Lewis said. Lewis apologized to the victim and said he knew the incident brought a lot of shame to her and her family and promised the court he’d never do it again.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Ryan Spitzer said the case was a violation of trust and the victim continues to suffer from Lewis’ actions.

Miami County Victim Witness Lauren Kirk read the victim’s impact statement in court. The victim stated she wakes up every day scared and afraid to go out in public due to the incident. She said the incident has “honestly ruined my life.”

“Kevin Lewis has done enough to ruin my life,” the victim stated. She also stated Lewis and his family members have contacted her to urge her to drop the charges prior to the court proceedings.

It is Lewis’ first felony conviction. Judge Pratt noted the victim suffered from psychological harm.

Judge Pratt said she believed Lewis humiliated the victim. Pratt ordered Lewis to serve a “no breaks” community control sentence for three years and reserved one year in prison if he violated any conditions. Pratt also said Lewis should thank his attorney Nicholas Gounaris for his plea deal in Miami County Municipal Court, which she said kept him out of prison.

“But for (Gounaris) efforts, you’d be going to prison. Get on the straight and narrow,” Pratt said.

Pratt ordered Lewis to serve 40 hours of community service, maintain full-time employment, complete the “Thinking for a Change” program and abide by a curfew and to have no contact with the victim.

Lewis was originally charged with two counts of second degree felony illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented materials and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. According to court records, a plea agreement was made with the Municipal Court Prosecutor to reduce the charge to the fifth degree felony charge before the case was bounded over to Common Pleas Court.

Lewis’ case was not subject to Ohio’s new “Revenge Porn Ban” law which went in to effect in March 2019. A first time offender, who uploads private, sexually explicit images online without the consent of the individual, will be charged with a third-degree misdemeanor for the first offense.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

