Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• HONEY BEES: The Pleasant Hill History Center, 8 E. Monument St., is sponsoring a program “Preserving Western Ohio Honey Bees” at 7 p.m. at the center. Presenter will be Dwight Wells, president of West Central Ohio Beekeepers Association. Participants will hear about the problems of honey bees and work in overcoming the issues. The center is handicapped accessible. Email the center at PleasantHilHC@yahoo.com.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• QUARTER AUCTIOIN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction starting at 7 p.m. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food ill be offered at reasonable prices from 6-8 p.m.

• LITERACY COUNCIL: The Troy Literacy Council Board meets at 7 p.m. (except July and December) at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. TLC is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that provides free, confidential, one-on-one tutoring in basic education for native born adults and non-native speakers who want to learn English as another language. The Troy Literacy Council, Inc. is a member of ProLiteracy America. For more information on becoming involved as a tutor or as a student with Troy Literacy Council, like or message the organization on Facebook, call 660-3170, or email at troyliteracycouncil@hotmail.com. • BP CHECKS: Free blood pressure checks will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk of the Piqua Public Library. • BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778-0325 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org. • KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday-Friday. • BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion. • AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294. • AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294. • SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com. • STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226.

Wednesday

• POLICE MEMORIAL: The Miami County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 58 is inviting the community to attend the annual Police Memorial Day service at noon on the plaza at the Miami County Courthouse as the lodge’s Honor Guard opens the ceremony with the Presentation of the Flags.

• ADVISORY BOARD: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to join Milton-Union Public Library staff from 5-6 p.m. to discuss all things teen, from books to program ideas. Let your thoughts be heard and help us make your teen experiences at the library even better. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will hold monthly committee and board meetings at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• SLIDERS: Enjoy two sliders with toppings and chips for $3 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• KIWANIS: Joe Shaffer will discuss drones as a hobby at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

• JOB EVENT: Lincoln Community Center and ODOT District 7 are partnering for “In Demand Jobs Week” to promote work opportunities with ODOT and the state of Ohio from 2-5 p.m. Representatives will be on-site to inform and educate the community. This event is not just for the youth, as there will be employment opportunities and information also available. There will also be ODOT equipment that day on-site showcasing ODOT’s mission toward improving Ohio’s transportation system safety, to the youth who participate in the after-school program at the center, 110 Ash St., Troy. The event is open to the public. Call the LCC office for more information at 335-2715.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be offered from 5-6:15 p.m. at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. Meals will be served in the church’s activity center and are $7, with a child’s size being $3. The menu can be found at hoffmanumc.org.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Civic agenda

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• LECTURE SERIES: WACO will wrap up this season’s Aviation Lecture at 7 p.m. with Raymond Robb as the final speaker. The topic, “Eyes in the Sky,” provides a historical overview of the U.S. airborne and space-based photographic reconnaissance over the last century. Mr. Robb will compare and contrast the early efforts with the current capabilities of photographic reconnaissance from the skies. Doors will open to the public at 6:30 p.m. All aviation lectures are free and open to the public; donations to WACO Air Museum are gladly accepted. Lectures are held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum at 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Programs are scheduled to last one hour with questions to follow. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• BLUEGRASS: Come be entertained learning about the History of Bluegrass at 6 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Bill Purk and Reed Jones of the Muleskinner Band will provide a deeper understanding of American Bluegrass music using guitar, mandolin, banjo, and vocals. Starting with the “Father of Bluegrass” Bill Monroe’s first performance spot at the Grand Ole Opry in 1939, to the popularity of the Stanley Brothers, Flatts & Scruggs, and the “King of Bluegrass” Jimmy Martin in the 1960’s. For all ages and registration not required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• POLISH SAUSAGE: The Tipp City American Legion Post will offer Polish sausage sandwiches with toppings and chips for $5. Serving starts at 6 p.m. Finish eating and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• GATHERING MEETING: The Fort Rowdy Gathering will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington City Building. In August, meetings will be weekly on Thursdays. The 2019 Gathering will be held Labor Day Weekend. The meetings are open to the public, and suggestions and comments are welcome. For more information, contact Anita at (937) 676-3381.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• DEMOCRATIC PARTY: The Miami County Democratic Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the UAW Local 128 Union Hall, 1230 S. Market S., Troy. The meeting is open to the public.

• CROCHET: Crocheting for Beginners will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the Reference/Historical Room at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• STORY TIME: A story time program for toddlers and caregivers will be offered from 10:30-11 a.m. in the Children’s Department at the Piqua Public Library.

Civic agenda

• The Lostcreek Township Board of Trustees meet at 7 p.m. at Lostcreek Township Building, Casstown.

Friday

• BAKED HAM: Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, salad and dessert will be available at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $8.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

May 11

• HUG THE EARTH: The Miami County Park District will hold its annual Hug the Earth Festival from noon to 5 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. At noon the Banana Slug String Band will perform their popular songs like “Dirt Made My Lunch” and “Water Cycle Boogie.” Beginning at 1 p.m., enjoy archery, geocaching, canoeing on the pond, face painting, gnome-fairy house building, petting zoo, food and more! Don’t miss out on the outdoor adventure activities with the rock-climbing wall, zip line, tree climbing and high ropes course. General admission is free. For more information, visit the park district website at MiamiCountyParks.com.

• FISH FRY: A fish and smelt fry will be offered at the Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $10 beginning at 5 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miam County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 13

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.

• BUTTERFLY WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a butterfly walk from 2-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 St. Rt. 185 in Covington. Participants will join a park district naturalist out on the trail to learn about butterfly species and the different types of flowering plants. They will also help collect data for the Ohio Lepidoptera’s Butterfly Monitoring Program. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

May 14

• OPEN HOUSE: The Troy Rec, 11 N. Market St., Troy, will host a fifth grade open house from 6-8 p.m. Any current fifth grader is invited to visit the Rec and get acquainted with the facility. All students entering sixth grade in the fall are allowed to begin attending the Rec after they have completed their fifth grade year. Call 339-1923 for more information.

• NATURE QUEST: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Homeschool Nature Quest “Plants that Never Bloom” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. It’s a story time like no other, just for homeschoolers. Kids K-third grade and their parents can join a naturalist on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors. This new nature club encourages homeschool families to increase time spent together outside exploring. Join Raptor Rachel on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors using books, handy exploration tools and a finished project to take home. Please park and meet at the cabin. Parents must remain with student during this program. Please remember to dress for the weather as we will be exploring outside. Class fee $3 per class per child for Miami County residents and $6 per class/child for out of County residence. Preregistration required. Meet in the gravel parking lot. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• ADULT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary, 2540 East Statler Road, east of Piqua. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• PRESENTAtiON: The Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill History Center, 8 E. Monument St., Pleasant Hill. One of the museum’s volunteers will be presenting about the village’s monument and guests and members will be able to tour the facility.

• VIETNAM WORKSHOP: The fourth workshop on the Vietnam War from the series, “US Military History in a Box” will be presented at the J. R. Clarke Public Library at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room downstairs. These five workshops are sponsored by the Covington Optimist’s Club and presented by the Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum from Troy. Light refreshments will be served. The fifth and last workshop in the series will be on World War I on the following Tuesday, May 21, same time and location. This workshop is especially important, as it will directly tie in to the dedication of the new World War I Memorial at Highland Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 after the parade at 1 p.m.

May 15

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Doug Christian. Christian will share photographs and speak about Miami County. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

• HOMESCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-11 year-old home schooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.). Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and awesome lesson plans to explain these concepts using live wildlife and outdoor exploration! The fee for these innovative programs is only $2.50 for BNC Members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check only). Deadline is the Monday prior to each class. Topic for May is “Water Exploration.”

• KIWANIS: Billy Ray of the FOP Lodge No. 58 at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/05/web1_NewMel2-4.jpg