Public input sought for rezoning issue

TROY — At the request of the Community and Economic Development Committee chair Bill Twiss, additional public input regarding a proposed development will be added to the May 20 Troy City Council meeting.

Council held a third reading of the rezoning of 10.2 acres on Peters Road from county single family zoning to R-4 single Family Residential District. The applicant is Gen D LLC owner Bart Denlinger. The request was approved by Troy Planning C0mmission.

The land is north of The Heritage at Troy Country Club subdivision. Denlinger plans to develop a subdivision of 22 lots on the property. A neighbor to the property, JJ Frigge, spoke at the public hearing against the development.

Twiss made the motion, which was unanimously approved, at Monday’s council meeting.

“I’d like to make a second motion that additional public input in reference to Ordinance 12-2019 scheduled at the beginning of the May 20, 2019 meeting,” Twiss said. Twiss clarified the application had listed two codes an R-4 and R-5 and the rezoning will be R-4 residential rezoning. Twiss said the issue has been corrected and said as chair he’d like to allow the public to provide additional input on the rezoning matter.

A committee meeting has not been rescheduled. Council moved the ordinance to a fourth reading.

Council member Todd Severt, chairman of the Personnel Committee, read a request on behalf of Mayor Michael Beamish to appoint Ann Baird to the Miami County Public Health board. It was approved by council. The appointment is to replace the unexpired term of Ruth Ann Cron who resigned from the board. Baird’s service will begin immediately through Dec. 31, 2020.

Beamish said many city staff plan to participate in the annual Cycling Summit in Miamisburg at the end of the week. He noted Troy is a Bronze Level Bike-Friendly Community.

Beamish also noted Kerber Sheet Metal Fabrication is celebrating its 40th anniversary this week. Mayor Beamish will designate KSM Fabrication 40th Anniversary Day on May 10.

Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said the Lincoln Community Center’s Community Development Building Grant has been approved. Council authorized to seek bids of up to $180,000 for improvements for the center in April.

President of Council Marty Baker congratulated and thanked Sgt. Richard Gumerlock and Patrolman Todd Sloan for their service and their retirement from the Troy City Police Department.

Baker also urged Troy residents to vote in the Tuesday Republican Primary.

“Reminder to everyone to get out and vote tomorrow. It’s an important election for our city and I encourage you to do so if you haven’t already voted,” Baker said.

Council member John Terwilliger said he attended the Tri-County Board of Mental Health’s presentations focused on the mental health of first responders. Terwilliger commended the board for hosting the program and he said left feeling enriched from his attendance.

Council member John Schweser said he wanted to recognize the ambulance and fire service in downtown. He thanked them for their service.

Resident Lester Conard also commented on the upcoming election on Tuesday.

“I hope they have a big turnout. I hope a lot of the middle class people will take the opportunity … it’s a privilege … get out and vote because it could impact their finances in the future,” Conard said.

Troy City Council adjourned into executive session for the purpose of discussing the purchase of property.

Council approved the following resolutions:

• A resolution to authorize the Director of Public Service and Safety to advertise for bids and enter into a contract for the elevator repair project at the Water Treatment Plant not to exceed $95,000. According to the committee report, the elevator was installed in 1971 and the underground hydraulic cylinder is leaking and needs to be replaced to meet state requirements. The report noted the project originally was budgeted for $77,000, but due to the repair work, which could result in the collapse of the elevator shaft, the project cost was increased.

• A resolution to continue to participate in the Miami Valley Communications Council. The organization includes 28 communities. The MVCC provides a service to bid for group purchasing for items and materials used by the communities. According to the report, the MVCC is offering participation in a cooperative purchase for pavement marking materials and services and the city would like to benefit from its pricing through the cooperative.

By Melanie Yingst Troy Daily News

