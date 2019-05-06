Miami Valley Today staffers win AP awards

Staff Reports

Miami Valley Today staff members won multiple awards at the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors newspaper competition in Columbus.

Competing in Division I, Miami Valley Today won five total awards.

David Fong won first place in the Best Sports Columnist category. Judges wrote: “The science project column (on Troy athlete Ella Furlong) is wow-good. It was excellent. There was some good humor, great insight. The subject matter really drove the column home.”

Fong also won second place in the Best Columnist category.

Fong and Josh Brown won second place in the Best Daily Sports Section category. Judges wrote: “The depth and breadth of coverage is there and nearly everything is there for a solid section.”

Mike Ullery won third place in the Best News Photo category for his photo, “A Community Mourns a Hero,” taken during the memorial service for fallen Troy firefighter Jason Holfinger. Judges wrote: “Great moment.”

The Miami Valley Today staff won third place in the Best Enterprise Reports category for its series, “Addicted and Dying: The Opioid Epidemic in Ohio.”