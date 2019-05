Meet Hans

Hans, an adul German Shepherd mix, was found near the intersection of McKinley and South streets in Piqua. If he is not claimed, he will be available for adoption soon. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.