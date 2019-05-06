Restaurant inspections

Inspections provided by the Miami County Health Department

April 15

• Maruti Gasoline, 1314 E. Main St., Troy — Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed water damaged ceiling tiles throughout facility. These leaks need to be identified and repaired and the ceiling tiles need to be replaced.

• CVS Pharmacy No. 3476, 914 W. Main St., Tipp City — Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed water damaged ceiling tiles above the photo center and above the pharmacy area.

April 16

• Troy BK Rootbeer Inc., 2780 Stonecircle Drive, Troy — No written procedures for vomiting or diarrheal events. Observed no written procedure for cleaning of bodily fluids.

Improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. Observed wiping cloth used for food contact surfaces being stored on the cutting board of the prep top cooler and not held between uses in a chemical sanitizer.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed water damaged ceiling tiles in the back storage room and above the fountain soda machine in the front part of the kitchen. The source of this water damage needs to be identified and repaired and the ceiling tiles need to be replaced.

No protective shielding on lights. Observed a fluorescent tube light fixture in the kitchen that was not properly shielded.

Food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with level one certification in food protection. Observed no level 1 food safety certification in the facility.

April 17

• West Milton Stop & Go, 1406 S. Miami St., West Milton — Repeat: Facility does not have an employee with level two certification in food protection. Observed no Level 2 Food Safety Certification in facility.

Repeat: No written procedures for vomiting or diarrheal events. Observed no written procedure for cleaning of bodily fluids.

Repeat: Outer opening not protected. Observed small gap in bottom corner of back door in the back room. The door is rusting out and a small gap can be seen in the bottom corner where light can be seen.

Critical Repeat: No air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system. Facility has no backflow preventer installed on facility. A backflow preventer needs to be installed within 30 days from today’s date.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed missing and water damaged ceiling tiles above the water heater in the back room and above the coffee pots by the restroom. The leaks need to be repaired and the ceiling tiles need to be replaced

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Temperature Controlled for Safety foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed the open air beverage/deli cooler where prepared deli sandwiches are stored was not holding TCS foods at 41 degrees or below. Person in charge voluntarily discarded TCS foods holding above 41 degrees. Discarded food items and temps ‚ four Italian subs, nine Naked Double Berry protein shakes, two turkey subs, two ham and cheese, two buffalo chicken sub and twoizza subs.

Person in charge duties — ensure employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report their health information.

Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. Observed sponge in hand sink behind front counter. Person in charge was able to remove sponge from hand sink and the importance of using hand washing sinks for hand washing only was discussed with the person in charge.

Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Observed no Verifiable Employee Illness form in facility.

• Hickory River Smokehouse Express, 135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Hickory River Concessions 1, 135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Hickory River Concessions 2, 135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Marmee’s Pantry, LLC, 25. S. Miami St., West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

April 19

• Fox’s Pizza Den, 19 N. Miami St., West Milton — Critical: Person in charge unable to demonstrate knowledge of temperatures and times for safe refrigerated food storage, hot holding, cooling and reheating. Person in charge could not properly explain the required times and temperatures for cooling tempersature controlled for safety foods properly.

Facility does not have an employee with level two certification in food protection. Observed no Level 2 Food Safety Certification in facility.

Corrected During Inspection, Critical: Improper cooling of temperature controlled for safety food. Observed chicken wings that were cooked an hour before the start of inspection in a deep plastic container with the lid on, stored in the walk in cooler. The internal temperature of the chicken wings was measured at 90 degrees F. PIC was instructed to spread chicken wings out on a sheet pan and place them uncovered in the walk in cooler to finish cooing to 70 degrees F in the remaining hour. PIC left the chicken wings in the deep plastic container on the prep table and they did not reach the required 70F in two hours. PIC voluntarily discarded.

Corrected During Inspection, Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed individual cups of ranch dressing and bottles of various sauces that were opened from manufacturer’s packaging and held longer than 24 hours that were undated. PIC dated bottles and cups of dressings.

Improper method for cooling temperature controlled for safety foods. Observed chicken wings cooling in deep plastic container with the lid on, in walk in cooler. Also, streak cooked and piled up in container on prep table to drain grease. Sitting for over 1 hour at room temperature. Person in charge was instructed to spread out thin and place in walk in cooler to cool properly. Cooling cannot take place outside temperature control at room temperature.

Food thermometer not readily accessible. Observed no thin tipped probe thermometer for measuring internal temperatures of temperature controlled for safey foods.

Raw fruit and/or vegetables not washed or washed improperly. Facility is not washing lettuce, tomato, green pepper, or onion.

No sanitizer test kit available. Observed no quaternary ammonia testing strips.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed the inside of the reach in prep top cooler was soiled with accumulation of old food debris. Increase cleaning frequency.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed numerous areas of facility that are not maintained in good repair. A hole in the wall is present under the three compartment sink. This issue has been identified on various reports for years now. Also, the wall above the prep table in the back is chipping paint and needs to be repaired.

Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Observed the men’s and women’s restroom and parts of the kitchen were missing cove molding.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed dust/dirt accumulation throughout kitchen. Dust present on ceiling near pizza oven, food residual on walls throughout kitchen, walk in cooler floor with substantial accumulation of food debris, dust accumulation above walk in cooler.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed large piece of plywood covering part of floor in kitchen. Observed missing and cracked floor tiles, observed storage room where construction has taken place with ceiling that is not smooth and easily cleanable.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

April 26

• Tasty Treat, 129 College St., Piqua — There is a leak in the ceiling in the front area. Repair.

• True North, 600 South St., Piqua — Cleaners stored in crate with bottles of water. Keep cleaners/chemicals away from food items.

• Piqua Youth Baseball & Softball Stand, P.O. Box 172, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. Be sure to wash hands before handling food. Wash, rinse and sanitize equipment 50 ppm chlorine.

May 1

• Echo Hills Golf Course, 2100 Echo Lake Drive, Piqua — At least one person must have Level II food safety training.