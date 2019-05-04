Miami County’s Most Wanted

Edward Matthews
Last known address: Dayton
Date of birth: 9/27/82
Height: 6’5
Weight: 230
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Wanted for: Domestic violence
Trey Parmley
Last known address: Springfield
Date of birth: 2/10/84
Height: 6’3
Weight: 175
Eyes: Green
Hair: Black
Wanted for: Aggravated possession of drugs
Ashley Mitchell
Last known address: Fremont, Ind.
Date of birth: 12/31/85
Height: 5’2
Weight: 120
Eyes: Green
Hair: Brown
Wanted for: Parole violation, possession of drugs
Dustin Seiber
Last known address: At-large
Date of birth: 6/16/96
Height: 6’0
Weight: 165
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Wanted for: Felonious assault
Melinda Cress
Last known address: At-large
Date of birth: 6/24/85
Height: 5’6
Weight: 145
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Blonde
Wanted for: Drug possession