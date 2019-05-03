Piqua man arraigned on hammer assault

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court this week in connection with a report that he assaulted another man with a hammer, sending the victim to the hospital.

Adelbert A. Cutcher, 60, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree felonious assault and arraigned on that charge in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Piqua police responded to the 400 block of Second Street in Piqua on Wednesday on the report of an assault. According to Miami County Municipal Court records, Cutcher struck the victim in the head and arm with a hammer. Police noted seeing a “massive lump bulging from his left arm” and “a gash in the back of his head covered in blood” on the victim. The Piqua Fire Department transported the victim to the Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment.

Cutcher openly admitted to striking the victim, court records stated. Cutcher “advised he was mad because (the victim) threw his cat.” Cutcher also said that the victim kicked him. A hammer “with a fresh wet red stain that appeared to be blood” was found at the scene.

Cutcher was released from the Miami County Jail on his own recognizance. He was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

A preliminary hearing for Cutcher is scheduled for May 8.

A 19-year-old West Milton man was arraigned on multiple counts of importuning after he reportedly admitted to police to sending photos of his genitals to multiple underage girls while pretending to be someone else.

Jacob E. Collis, 19, of West Milton, was charged with four counts of fifth-degree importuning and one count of fifth-degree felony identity fraud. He was arraigned in municipal court on Friday.

The nude photos were first reported to West Milton police on Thursday after the photos were brought to the attention of administration at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC). According to Miami County Municipal Court records, Collis admitted to sending multiple nude photos to multiple underage girls over Snapchat. Collis was charged in connection with four alleged victims, each of whom are 14 years old. Collis also admitted to taking the photos at his home in the village of West Milton and using a fake Snapchat account set up to look like it belonged to one of his classmates, according to court records.

Collis was released from the Miami County Jail on his own recognizance. He was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims, not to be on the property of the MVCTC, and not to use a cell phone.

A preliminary hearing for Collis is scheduled for May 9.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Lawrence M. Brown, 33, of Troy, received 30 days in jail and a $75 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

• Raeghyn E. Cole, 20, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a $25 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Tosha A. Coleman, 22, of Piqua, received a $25 fine and 90 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor misuse of a credit card and first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Shaquayia Y. Crawley, 30, of Piqua, received 30 days of suspended jail time and a $75 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Tori Mona Epps, 23, of Detroit, Mich., received two years of probation, a $100 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor drug abuse, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, and first-degree misdemeanor attempted identity fraud, amended down from fifth-degree felony identity fraud.

• Jennifer M. Johnson, 35, of Troy, received 180 days of jail for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Jesse A. Kirby, 53, of Troy, received 28 days in jail and a $75 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

• Chasen D. Lee, 24, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a $100 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Sherrita Longstreath, 44, of Troy, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Rachael A.M. Miller, 33, of Troy, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Jason M. Moore, 34, of Sidney, received 90 days of jail for first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Joshua T. Schutz, 37, of Troy, received a $50 fine for a fourth-degree misdemeanor wildlife violation.

• James Clifford Warnick, 31, of Kettering, received 22 days and a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Melissa A. Wellbaum, 30, of Piqua, received 180 days in jail and a $25 fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Noah K. Whitt, 21, of Troy, received 19 days in jail and a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• James E. Young, 37, of Piqua, received 22 days in jail and a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

