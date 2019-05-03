Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

WARRANT: Douglas E. Dahill, 30, of Lima, was picked up on first-degree misdemeanor theft on April 29.

Anthony P. Davis, 31, of Lima, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor complicity on April 30.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY: There was a report of a suspicious male subject in the area of the 500 block of Second Street asking for gas at approximately 8:30 a.m. on April 29. The male subject reportedly stole a gas can for the vehicle he was in possession of. It was then found the vehicle had stolen license plates. A male juvenile charged with receiving stolen property and was incarcerated.

ACCIDENT: Officer spoke with a complainant who advised she bumped a subject on a bicycle at 5 p.m. on April 29 on the 600 block of North Main Street. The subject on the bicycle stayed on the bike and rode off. The complainant later found a scrape on her bumper. The complainant signed a waiver, and the bicyclist was unable to be identified.

A traffic accident was reported at 2:15 p.m. on April 30 in the area of South Street and McKinley Avenue. A citation was issued.

A two-vehicle accident was report at 4:30 p.m. on April 30 in the area of West Ash and North Wayne streets. A driver was cited.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a disturbance at approximately 6:15 p.m. on April 29 on the 1100 block of West High Street.

There was a suspicious complaint at 1:30 a.m. on April 30 at CVS on College Street. Julio F. Almonte, Jr., 23, of Troy, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor misuse of 9-1-1 and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of two subjects looking in the window of a residence at approximately 7:50 p.m. on April 29 on the 900 block of Falmouth Avenue. The subject could only provide the description of two white males. The area was checked, and no signs of the subjects were located. The complaint was advised to call back if the subjects returned.

A caller advised they observed a person get into the trunk of a vehicle and the vehicle drove off at approximately 8:10 p.m. on April 29 on the 600 block of Washington Avenue. An officer searched the area for the vehicle but was unable to locate the vehicle.

DISTURBING THE PEACE: Dirk A. Miller, 31, of Piqua, was cited with minor misdemeanor disturbing the peace in connection with a noise complaint at 8:20 p.m. on April 29 on the 900 block of New Haven Road.

THEFT: On April 30, a firearm was reported as being stolen sometime between April 26-30 on the 700 block of South Main Street.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a report of a two unknown juveniles scratching vehicles at 10:30 p.m. on April 30 on the 500 block of Park Avenue. The juveniles were not located, and no further information was provided. Minor damage was done to three separate vehicles.