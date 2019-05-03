U.S. Chamber honors Davidson with Spirit of Enterprise Award

For Miami Valley Today

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has awarded Congressman Warren Davidson with its annual Spirit of Enterprise Award for his consistent support for pro-business issues.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the U.S. Chamber for my pro-jobs record,” said Congressman Davidson. “My 15 years of experience starting and growing manufacturing companies in Ohio has been instrumental in my support for pro-growth policies that will help job creators in Ohio and across the country thrive. I am happy to champion such policies, and I will continue to do so.”

“Every day, across the country, America’s business owners and job creators serve their communities and strengthen their economies. We commend Members of Congress like Congressman Warren Davidson, who recognize the vital role these businesses play and support them through commonsense, growth-oriented policy,” said Thomas J. Donohue, president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “By advancing good legislation, these members of Congress are helping businesses grow and thrive, keeping our economy strong, and promoting the free enterprise system that drives opportunity and prosperity.”

The Chamber’s Spirit of Enterprise Award is given annually to members of Congress based on their votes on critical business legislation as outlined in the Chamber’s annual voting scorecard. Members who supported the Chamber’s position on at least 70 percent of key business votes qualify to receive the award.

Key votes identified by the Chamber during the second session of the 115th Congress addressed matters such as reducing health care costs, strengthening our immigration system, expanding access to capital, and combating the opioid crisis. This is the 31st year that the U.S. Chamber has formally honored the accomplishments of members of Congress.