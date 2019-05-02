A city praying together

PIQUA — The power of prayer and a call to love others were highlighted at the Piqua Association of Churches’ (PAC) National Day of Prayer event on Thursday.

“We’ve come today to pray for America,” the Rev. Stephen Smitley of the Valley Church said.

Smitley welcomed everyone in attendance, which included representatives from various area churches and congregations like Piqua Baptist Church, St. Boniface, the Valley Church, Madison Avenue First Church of God, Abundant Life, Christian Motorcyclists Association, Fields of Grace, and more.

Smitley went over the history of national calls to prayer up until President Harry Truman signed a joint resolution of Congress establishing a National Day of Prayer in 1952 and President Ronald Reagan amended that law in 1988 to make the first Thursday of May the National Day of Prayer.

Smitley said that he hoped to see the “next great spiritual awakening” to “change the culture of America.” He talked about the power of prayer, saying, “One prayer can change everything … Your prayer never dies.”

City of Piqua Mayor Kazy Hinds then spoke about this year’s theme, which was a call to “love one another.” She read from the Gospel of John 13:34, part of which read, “You must love each other as I have loved you.”

Hinds talked about how that verse often gets read during the Christian holy week between Palm Sunday and Easter, and she highlighted the story of Jesus’ last supper where he washes his disciples’ feet.

“What an act of love and compassion,” Hinds said.

Hinds questioned why acts of love were so hard to do today. She talked about how people seem “divisive” in today’s world, unable “to get along.”

“Is that really taking this command … to heart?” Hinds said. “Jesus loved people. Jesus loved all people.”

Hinds emphasized the importance of having a good attitude and to act with love by forgiving and accepting each other as well as by being patient and kind. She said her hope for Piqua was that they could be a city of respect, acceptance, and love.

“We should love one another. We should forgive one another. We should accept one another. We should respect one another,” Hinds said.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

By Sam Wildow

