West Central director fired

By Melody Vallieu

Editor, Miami Valley Today

TROY — The executive director of the West Central Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility was terminated on Wednesday.

Brent Knackstedt had been with the center, which is a community correctional facility for male felons between the ages of 12-18, for 26 years, according to Miami County Juvenile & Probate Courts Court Administrator J. Andrew Wannemacher. He has been the director since September 2011, according to Wannemacher.

Knackstedt was terminated due to yet undisclosed personnel issues, Wannemacher said.

“The termination of Mr. Knackstedt was a personnel issue,” Wannemacher said. “Miami County Juvenile Court Judge Scott Altenburger believes that the termination was in the best interest of the West Central youth, family and community.”

The facility is “required to follow Miami County personnel procedures,” according to its website.

Wannemacher said that Knackstedt’s replacement has not yet been decided and the governance board of the facility will meet in the next two weeks to discuss the future of the position.

“No decision has been made concerning the interim director at this point,” he said.

The West Central Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility opened in September 1993. The facility can house up to 32 youth referred from the six counties in its immediate region, including Auglaize, Darke, Mercer, Miami, Preble and Shelby counties. WCJRF is operated under a renewable one-year grant from the Ohio Department of Youth Services.