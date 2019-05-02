Lecture series ends with ‘Eyes in the Sky’

TROY — WACO will wrap up this season’s Aviation Lecture, on Thursday night, May 9 with Raymond Robb as the final speaker.

The topic, “Eyes in the Sky,” provides a historical overview of the U.S. airborne and space-based photographic reconnaissance over the last century. Mr. Robb will compare and contrast the early efforts with the current capabilities of photographic reconnaissance from the skies.

Doors will open to the public at 6:30 p.m.

Robb grew up in Savannah, Ga., where he developed a passion for aviation at an early age. Living in the shadow of Hunter Army Airfield, he was accustomed to frequent overflights of military aircraft of all types, a contributing factor in his decision to join the U.S. Air Force.

While on active duty, he served for six years in England, followed by three years in the Netherlands on a Special Duty assignment. Upon completion of nearly a decade of service, he left the Air Force with an Honorable Discharge for a position at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in Arlington, Va. From there, he later relocated to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, where he supported numerous aeronautical acquisition programs as a Contractor prior to becoming an Air Force Civil Servant. In this capacity, he currently works as a Security Specialist in the Air Force Research Laboratory. Outside of work, he is a Life Member of the Air Force Association, and continues to be a devoted aviation enthusiast, photographer, and historian.

He has been a freelance writer since 2002 and frequently lectures throughout the Miami Valley on a variety of aviation history topics.

He and his wife, Robin, live in Sugarcreek Township with their 15-year-old daughter, Staci.

All aviation lectures are free and open to the public; donations to WACO Air Museum are gladly accepted. Lectures are held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum at 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Programs are scheduled to last one hour with questions to follow. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.