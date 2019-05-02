French Oil hosts open house

For the Miami Valley Sunday News

PIQUA — The French Oil Mill Machinery Company, a family-owned manufacturer of hydraulic press systems and processing equipment for the oilseed and polymer industries, recently hosted an open house for area educators, students, city officials, company employees and their families.

The event drew more than 80 attendees who experienced a behind-the-scenes view of the company and its manufacturing processes. Visitors observed machining operations on a four-axis vertical turning lathe and a five-face bridge mill with SolidWorks part drawings and initial and finished parts on display. In the assembly department, company representatives described assembly in process on machines such as hydraulic press systems for composite and rubber molding and dewatering presses used in the production of synthetic rubber. An electrical engineer demonstrated the electrical programming involved for the machines to operate. Some of the machines sold will ship to U.S. customers, while others are for customers in various foreign companies.

A new company video celebrating the company’s 119-year history and emphasizing the benefits of choosing a career in manufacturing was shown. In addition, representatives from the Upper Valley Career Center, Edison State Community College and the Dayton Region Manufacturer’s Association manned table top displays and shared information about the manufacturing industry and local educational programs offered. The Company provided a raffle, a T-shirt giveaway and dinner to round out the evening event.

Tayte French Lutz, who is fourth generation of the family in the business and serves as French’s Director of Marketing said, “At the top of our company core value list is “customer first.” To us, the word customer extends beyond our traditional customers and incorporates our employees, their families and our community. By opening our doors for this event, we strengthen those relationships for the mutual benefit of us in the Piqua area and for the manufacturing industry at a whole.”

French Oil Mill Machinery Company is an ISO-certified, fourth-generation family-owned U. S. company that custom designs, manufactures and supports process equipment for the molding, oilseed and synthetic rubber industries. Since 1900, French has partnered with their stakeholders in over 80 countries worldwide to provide products with superior value and superior service that improve their customers’ productivity and reduce their overall production costs. French’s 225,000 square foot worldwide headquarters and manufacturing facility are located in Piqua, Ohio.

Tayte French-Lutz, center, Director of Marketing for French Oil Mill & Machinery and the fourth generation of the French family to work at the business, gives a tour of the family-owned Piqua manufacturer to Dwayne Thompson, Superintendent of Piqua City Schools and Mayor Kazy Hinds of the City of Piqua, during an open house at the facility last week. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/05/web1_043019mju_frenchoil3.jpg Tayte French-Lutz, center, Director of Marketing for French Oil Mill & Machinery and the fourth generation of the French family to work at the business, gives a tour of the family-owned Piqua manufacturer to Dwayne Thompson, Superintendent of Piqua City Schools and Mayor Kazy Hinds of the City of Piqua, during an open house at the facility last week. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©© Past meets present and future. Sand-up signage greets visitors to French Oil Mill & Machinery’s open house last week. The ads show state-of-the-art machinery produced by the long-time Piqua manufacturer with the signs sitting over rails where train cars used to load equipment during an earlier day. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/05/web1_043019mju_frenchoil2.jpg Past meets present and future. Sand-up signage greets visitors to French Oil Mill & Machinery’s open house last week. The ads show state-of-the-art machinery produced by the long-time Piqua manufacturer with the signs sitting over rails where train cars used to load equipment during an earlier day. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©© Joe Davis of French Oil Mill Machinery explains a machining process to Theresa Anderson from Piqua City Schools during an open house plant tour at the company last week. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/05/web1_043019mju_frenchoil1.jpg Joe Davis of French Oil Mill Machinery explains a machining process to Theresa Anderson from Piqua City Schools during an open house plant tour at the company last week. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©©

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com ©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, All rights reserved

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com

©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, All rights reserved