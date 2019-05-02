Area briefs

Streets to close for ceremony

TROY — A Peace Officers Memorial ceremony will be held at noon May 8 at the Miami County Courthouse Plaza. To assist with parking for this event, Oxford Street and Water Street between Cherry and Oxford streets will be closed to traffic from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 8.

Road closing set

TROY — The intersection of McKaig Avenue and South Dorset Road will be closed from Tuesday, May 28 through Aug 16 for intersecti0n reconstrution work.

The following roads will be closed to through traffic: McKaig Avenue from Commerce Center Boulevard to Mumford Drive and South Dorset Road from Cheshire Road to Arlington Avenue.

Pioneer program set at YWCA

PIQUA — The “Don’s and Don’ts of Electric Safety” will be discussed by Steve McClay of Pioneer Electric for the May 8 YWCA Monthly Luncheon Series.

The program, which is free and open to the public, begins at 11 am followed by a noon luncheon ($7/person). YWCA membership is not required.

“McClay and other Pioneer Electric safety personnel will use miniature props and electricity to show the do’s and don’ts of its use,” according to YWCA Executive Director Leesa Baker. “We are excited to have these demonstrations to show our attendees some things they need to know about electricity to stay safe in their homes,” she added.

A UVMC nurse will give free blood pressure and glucose screenings from 10:15-11 a.m. Reservations for the luncheon must be made by Monday, May 6, by calling the YWCA at 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.

YMCA offers SNL event

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA Piqua branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, May 11 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with our end of the school year celebration, swimming, gym games, and the youth center.

Pizza, doughnuts (decorate your own), and lemonade will be served at the youth center.

Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Piqua branch or over the phone at 773-9622. The cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.