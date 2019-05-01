PCIS makes math fun

PIQUA — Piqua Central Intermediate School held their Third annual Math Night this week, helping students celebrating finishing their recent state testing while also promoting math as a fun skill for daily life.

“Math is important, and it’s fun,” said Lisa Feitshans, a fourth grade math teacher and organizer for the annual event.

The school had around 240 students registered to attend the event held on Tuesday evening. The students and their families went around to different stations spread throughout the PCIS gymnasium and common area to test their math skills and be entered for a chance to win a variety of raffle prizes. The stations also gave away little prizes, like snacks and Play-Doh, after the students completed the tasks.

“We try to apply it to the real world,” Feitshans said about the tasks at each station. One of those tasks included a store setting where the students had to spend a certain amount of fake money and calculate their change.

“We have a lot of new stations,” Feitshans said.

At Kate Roberts’ and Tabitha Arnold’s station, both of whom are also teachers at PCIS, students had to utilize their fraction skills.

“They’re making a snack mix using fractions,” Roberts said. She explained that the students would go through the line, adding one-eighth of a unit of cereal until they got to the end. “We’re doing fractions to make a whole,” Robert said.

At Joyce Bostick’s table, who is another math teacher at PCIS, they were doing place value games with students. Other stations focused on geometry and algebra skills and more.

Feitshans said that the Math Night event had 28 volunteers, many other teachers at PCIS.

“They really pitch in,” Feitshans said.

Feitshans also mentioned that, in addition to promoting the value of math in daily life tasks, they also enjoyed bringing families together for the evening of math games and free pizza, which Papa Johns donated to the event.

Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today Mary Willis (back) with her daughter Nyla Willis (front) practicing place value games during Piqua Central Intermediate’s annual Math Night on Tuesday evening. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/05/web1_CMYK-PCIS-Math-Night-Nyla-Willis-3.jpg Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today Mary Willis (back) with her daughter Nyla Willis (front) practicing place value games during Piqua Central Intermediate’s annual Math Night on Tuesday evening.

Annual Math Night brings out over 200 kids

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

