Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Officer responded on the report of two dogs attacking another dog at 4:10 p.m. on April 24 on the 500 block of Gordon Street. Roberto G. Leal, Jr., 36, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor permitting dogs to bite in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a dog running loose that got into a fight with another dog at 3:10 p.m. on April 27 on the 600 block of West North Street. The victim dog’s owner was injured when trying to separate the dogs. Alisha M. Johnson, 29, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor permitting dogs to bite in connection with this incident.

WARRANT: Chasen D. Lee, 24, of Piqua, was picked up for fifth-degree felony drug possession and second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business on April 24.

ASSIST SQUAD: Officers responded to the report of a possible drug overdose at 12:20 a.m. on April 25 on the 1700 block of South Main Street. A female was transported to UVMC by Piqua squad. Tabbatha A. Snyder, 36, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony drug possession and first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument in connection with this incident.

TRESPASSING: A complainant advised that a male subject who had been previously trespassed from her property was at her residence at 7 a.m. on April 25 on the 500 block of North Wayne Street. The male subject was located and incarcerated. Robert E. White, 56, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: There was a report of a female subject acting erratic and possibly under the influence of drugs at Arby’s on Ash Street at 1 p.m. on April 25. The female subject was found in possession of a crack pipe and admitted to smoking illegal drugs the day prior. She was cited. A male subject left the scene prior to officer arrival. Cynthia L. Creech, 54, of West Milton, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident.

MENACING: There was a report of two male subjects at a residence yelling with one male waiving a gun at 4:30 p.m. on April 25 on the 200 block of Manning Street. The subjects left in a vehicle, which reportedly tried to run another male subject over. The vehicle was found leaving the area. Two subjects were charged. Desmond R. Carter, 20, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree felony carrying a concealed weapon and first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing in connection with this incident. Logan L. Dorman, 20, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree felony attempted aggravated vehicular assault in connection with this incident.

UNRULY JUVENILE: Officer was dispatched to the report of a civil dispute at 7:30 p.m. on April 25 on the 400 block of Brook Street. Three male juveniles were charged with unruly child.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A male subject reportedly assaulted someone near Lucky’s Bar on Main Street and took off running at 2:40 a.m. on April 26. Officer found the subject in the middle of the road on Spring Street. The male subject was highly intoxicated and fell over. He kept arguing with witnesses and the officer on the scene. He was arrested and incarcerated. Terrick L. Higgins, 21, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a highly intoxicated male subject causing a disturbance at 1:30 p.m. on April 27 at a residence on the 600 block of South Main Street. He was located and transported to UVMC due to his level of intoxication.

THEFT: Rose’s Variety Store on Covington Avenue reported a female subject in the store for several hours possibly concealing items at 12:45 p.m. on April 27. She was reportedly found to also be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. She was charged. Alisha N. Nichols, 30, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft, first-degree misdemeanor drug possession, second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument, and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

BURGLARY: Police responded to a call referencing burglary at a residence on the 900 block of North Downing Street occurring sometime between April 24-27. Residence was vacant, but it was found someone had broke in and stole household items. Suspects were located and charged. Gregory E. Burns, 33, of Piqua, and Julia A. Hoelscher, 42, of Piqua, were charged with fifth-degree felony breaking and entering in connection with this incident.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: An officer was dispatched for telecommunications harassment complaint at 3:10 a.m. on April 28 on the 400 block of Gordon Street. John M. Ault, 55, of Piqua, and Donald R. Macinnes, 54, of Piqua, were charged with first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment in connection with this incident.