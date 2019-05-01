Life is a ‘Picnic’ with TCT

TROY — Troy Civic Theatre is closing the 2018-19 season with the classic American romantic drama, “Picnic.”

William Inge’s Pulitzer Prize winning story takes place on Labor Day and the day after, in a small Kansas town, in the early 1950s. Everyone is preparing for a community picnic to celebrate the end of summer when a drifter comes into town on the freight train, and changes one young woman’s planned future. The first American dramatist to deal with the quality of life in small, Midwestern towns, Inge is best known for his shows “Picnic,” “Come Back,” “Little Sheba,” and “Bus Stop.”

Director Jim Lockwood, of Huber Heights, and assistant director Jane McBride, of Fairborn, are assisted by stage manager Niccole SueAnn Wallace.

“Picnic” stars Beth Shrake (Troy) as Flo, Sydney Edington (Dayton) as Madge, Camille Scribner (Troy) as Millie, Ron Ecklebarger (Pleasant Hill) as Howard, Angela Riley (Dayton) as Rosemary, Colin Girolamo (Troy) as Hal, Georgann Enright (Troy) as Mrs. Potts, Ken Ecklebarger (Troy) as Alan, Sandra Ehrlich (Troy) as Irma, Michelle Robinson (Piqua) as Christine, and James Rowley (Troy) as Bomber.

“Picnic” is being presented with permission by Dramatists Play Services, Inc.

Performances run May 3-5 and 10-12 at the Barn in the Park on Adams Street in Troy, at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $14 ach and are available by calling the theater box office at 339-7700 or online at troycivictheatre.com. Season tickets for the 2019-20 season will also be available through the run of the show.

Troy Civic Theatre is a non-profit community theater. TCT has been honored with several Dayton-area and Ohio regional and state performance and technical awards over the years, and has continued to bring entertainment to Troy for more than 50 years. For more information, contact the theater at 339-7700 or visit www.troycivictheatre.com.

From left, Millie Owens, played by Camille Scribner; Madge Owens, played by Sydney Edington, and Flow Owens, played by Beth Shrake, perform a scene from the upcoming Troy Civic Theatre production "Picnic," during a dress rehearsal at the Barn in the Park on Tuesday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today