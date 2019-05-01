Newton names prom court

Newton High School has announced its 2019 Prom Court. Queen candidates include, l-r: Mallory Dunlevy, Halli Gipe, Madison Hildebrand, Michaela Kirk, Erin Norman, and Alyssa Rapp. King candidates are, l-r: Bailly Abernathy, Dylan Kline, Ryan Mollette, Britton Schauer, Charles Walker, and Enon Weaver. Newton’s prom will be held Saturday night at the Troy Country Club from 8 until 11 p.m with the after-prom being held at Newton High School. The theme for this year’s prom is “Hollywood”.

