Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

April 27

HIT SKIP & OVERDOSE: A deputy was dispatched in reference to a Hit/skip accident in the 200 block of West Main Street, Fletcher. Upon further investigation Breyana Atkinson was cited for driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident. A deputy then was dispatched to the same address 20 minutes later in reference to a possible drug overdose. Breyana Atkinson was transported to UVMC.

April 28

GUN GONE: A deputy responded to the 9600 block of State Route 718, Newton Twp. in regards to a theft of a firearm. Upon further investigation it wasfound that this matter occurred a month ago and there are no suspects at this time. Case pending.

LOG SPLITTER STOLEN: Deputies responded to a theft complaint in the 200 block of High Street, Bradford. The victim stated that a Log Splitter was taken from his yard last Wednesday, and showed us where his fence was taken down to remove the log splitter from the property. The victim only had the model of the log splitter, and did not have a serial number to individually identify the equipment. There are no current suspects or evidence, and the case is pending investigation.

April 29

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 2000 block of Woodstock Court, Concord Twp. for a theft complaint. The reporting party stated at approximately 6 a.m., he had heard a noise coming from outside. When he woke up he looked in his drive way and noticed that his truck tail gate was open and his trimmer and his leaf blower were gone. There are no leads or suspects at this time. The deputy attempted to canvas the area however none of the neighbors were available.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: Clark’s Pizza in the 100 block of North Miami Street, Bradford, reported a beaking and entering complaint.

THEFT: A deputy responded to Circle Body Repair in the 8000 block of State Route 201, Bethel Twp. in reference to a trailer being broken into. Several tools where taken including a large Craftsman air compressor. This case is pendin

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to 711 S. Miami St. Bradford, on the report of a burglary. The back door of the listed

address was forced open and several items were taken. This case is pending.