Arrest warrant issued for burglary suspect

Staff Report

TROY — Miami County Sheriff’s Office detectives have issued an arrest warrant for Anthony Lamar Brown, 29, formerly of Troy and currently at-large.

Brown is a suspect in a residential burglary that occurred on Tipp-Cowlesville Road in Monroe Township last week. Brown has also absconded parole and is a suspect in other property crimes, according to a press release from Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Brown may be in the Dayton area, Duchak said.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (937) 440-3990. Anonymous tips can also be left on the sheriff’s office at www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.