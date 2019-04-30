Fletcher man sentenced to five years in prison

MIAMI COUNTY — A Fletcher man was sentenced for kidnapping a Troy woman last October in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Judge Stacy Wall sentenced Sean Martin, 42, of Fletcher, to serve a mandatory five years in prison for first-degree felony aggravated robbery. He was also sentenced to serve three years for third-degree felony abduction, five years for second-degree felony kidnapping, one year for tampering with evidence and six months for first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence. The sentences will run concurrent for a total of five years in prison.

According to Troy Police Department officials, Martin forced his former girlfriend from her Lake Street home early on Oct. 26. Martin drove the woman to a gas station and other places before she convinced him to drop her off at work around 7 a.m. According to reports, Martin held the woman at knife-point throughout the incident. Martin also withdrew money during the kidnapping incident.

Public defense attorney Steve Layman said the domestic violence incident escalated “downhill” and noted the emotional damage to the victim was significant, although the victim was not physically harmed.

On his own behalf, Martin told the court, “I don’t have anything to say.”

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Janna Parker said the victim submitted an impact statement, but requested it not be read in public. Parker said the statement expressed the victim’s feelings and that the incident “changed her future path of her life.” Parker requested the court to follow the jointly recommended five year prison sentence, which the court honored.

Judge Wall noted Martin expressed no genuine remorse for his actions and noted Martin’s statements in his motion to withdraw his plea hearing held on March 21. Judge Wall denied the request in a written decision. During sentencing, Judge Wall noted Martin made statements during the hearing that he repeatedly said he “didn’t do anything,” which she said was “pretty alarming.”

Judge Wall noted a statement made in the victim impact statement in which the victim said Martin told her “jail and a piece of paper won’t save you.” Judge Wall also said he held the victim against her will for hours and his testimony during the hearing often blamed her for the incident.

Upon his release from prison, Martin will be placed on mandatory five years of post-release control. He was granted 187 days of jail credit.

In previous court proceedings, Martin attempted to withdraw his guilty plea claiming Layman failed to show him evidence and was “scared” when he entered the initial guilty plea. On April 19, Judge Wall denied his request to withdraw his plea in a written decision following the hearing. During the hearing, Martin was represented by Kevin Lennon who was appointed by the court.

Martin held victim against her will for hours