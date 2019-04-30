Posted on by

Injuries minor in pair of crashes

,

A car rests against the Taco Bell building on Covington Avenue in Piqua on Tuesday morning after the young driver lost control, went through a fence and table while attempting to drive through the parking lot. The driver was not injured and damage to the Taco Bell building was minimal. ©2019 Miami Valley Today

A car rests against the Taco Bell building on Covington Avenue in Piqua on Tuesday morning after the young driver lost control, went through a fence and table while attempting to drive through the parking lot. The driver was not injured and damage to the Taco Bell building was minimal. ©2019 Miami Valley Today


Two persons were transported from a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Main and Elm streets in Troy on Tuesday afternoon. Neither driver was seriously injured. ©2019 Miami Valley Today


A car rests against the Taco Bell building on Covington Avenue in Piqua on Tuesday morning after the young driver lost control, went through a fence and table while attempting to drive through the parking lot. The driver was not injured and damage to the Taco Bell building was minimal.

©2019 Miami Valley Today

Two persons were transported from a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Main and Elm streets in Troy on Tuesday afternoon. Neither driver was seriously injured.

©2019 Miami Valley Today

A car rests against the Taco Bell building on Covington Avenue in Piqua on Tuesday morning after the young driver lost control, went through a fence and table while attempting to drive through the parking lot. The driver was not injured and damage to the Taco Bell building was minimal. ©2019 Miami Valley Today
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/04/web1_043019mju_crash_piqua_tacobell-1.jpgA car rests against the Taco Bell building on Covington Avenue in Piqua on Tuesday morning after the young driver lost control, went through a fence and table while attempting to drive through the parking lot. The driver was not injured and damage to the Taco Bell building was minimal. ©2019 Miami Valley Today

Two persons were transported from a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Main and Elm streets in Troy on Tuesday afternoon. Neither driver was seriously injured. ©2019 Miami Valley Today
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/04/web1_043019mju_crash_troy_mainelm-1.jpgTwo persons were transported from a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Main and Elm streets in Troy on Tuesday afternoon. Neither driver was seriously injured. ©2019 Miami Valley Today