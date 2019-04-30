Piqua man charged with rape

PIQUA — A Piqua man was arrested earlier this week after being accused of raping a 12-year-old girl.

Brandon C. Mowen, 19, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree felony rape this week in connection with Mowen’s alleged sexual assault of the victim. He was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail and arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Monday.

Mowen’s interactions with the victim occurred throughout the month of April while Mowen was still 18 years old at a private residence in Piqua, according to the Piqua Police Department. Mowen and the victim also knew each other.

Deputy Chief Jason Preston of the Piqua Police Department said that Mowen admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim one time, but the victim claimed that it was upwards of 10 times. The police department’s investigation into the incident began after the victim reported the rape to a parent.

Mowen is currently being held in the Miami County Jail on $250,000 cash or surety bond.

A preliminary hearing for Mowen is scheduled for May 8.

