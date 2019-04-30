BOE gears up for May Primary

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Election held its public test of voting equipment on Tuesday with no reported issues.

Deputy Director Ian Ridgeway conducted the public test using a 2017 ballot. Ridgeway said approximately 250 early voting ballots have been cast as of Tuesday morning. Early voting will continue at the Miami County Board of Elections from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, May 3; 8 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, May 5; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 6.

Board of Elections staff tasked with shutting down machines used for in-person early voting, the same machines used on Election Day, missed an extra step necessary for processing early votes during the 2018 November election. Because the machines were not shut down properly, 6,282 votes were not counted.

Ridgeway has served as deputy director since January. The board of elections recently hired Laura Bruns of Mercer County as director. Former director Bev Kendall was fired by the board in January. The board of elections has been monitored by the Secretary of State since the error was discovered. A regional representative has continued to attended board of elections meetings as the board reviews policies and plans for training this summer.

The May primary will be the last time the public casts its voting using the Dominion machines.

The board voted in January to purchase a new voting equipment system, a paper ballot system with scanning equipment from Clear Ballot, which should be in place for the November 2019 election.

On Tuesday, May 7, voting at polling locations will br open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. For a list of polling locations, visit https://miami.ohioboe.com.

The city of Troy will have two contested races on the Republican Primary on Tuesday, May 7. Tom Kendall and Robin Oda are candidates for city of Troy mayor. Incumbent Brock Heath and Jeff Schilling are running for the 6th Ward council seat.

Uncontested races include Troy City Auditor John Frigge; Troy City Law Director Grant Kerber; Troy City Council at-large seats (select three candidates) William Rozell, Todd Severt and Lynne Snee; 3d Ward John Schweser; 4th Ward Bobby Phillips; and 5th Ward William Twiss.

For the 1st Ward seat, Allen filed to run as a Republican and will be challenged by Democrat Russ Wheeler in November.

In the 2nd Ward, incumbent Republican John Terwilliger will run against Cynthia Schaefer, a Democrat, in November.

• Voters in the Piqua City Schools district will be casting their ballots for or against a five-year, 3.0-mill Permanent Improvement (PI) levy during the May 7 primary election.

• The Tipp City Schools’ levy, in conjunction with state funding, has an issue with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission’s Expedited Local Partnership program.

A 27-year, $35.75 million bond issue funding the project will appear on the May 7 ballot. The district’s website, informational materials and community meetings described the project as the renovation and expansion of L.T. Ball Intermediate School to house pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students. However, the Tipp City Board of Education passed a resolution and entered the ELPP Project Agreement stating it would be used as a pre-kindergarten through sixth grade plan.

Superintendent Gretta Kumpf received a letter from OFCC Executive Director David Williamson on Friday warning that the district may not receive the co-funding credit it expects after the commission learned that the district intends to pursue a different construction project than the one agreed upon in the master facilities plan.

The district had committed to participate in the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission’s (OFCC) Expedited Local Partnership program with a 35 percent co-funding rate. The estimated co-funding amount from the state is $10,092,584, if the process was to be continued.

Williamson said that the cost set and available co-funding would change if the district goes ahead with the pre-kindergarten through fifth grade plan, dropping by about $6 million. The district would be solely responsible for the difference in cost, he added.

“The district has been in regular contact with OFCC throughout the facilities planning process. This latest correspondence appears inconsistent with prior communications. The district’s superintendent, treasurer, and board of education continue to review documents,” Superintendent Greta Kumpf said in a statement Tuesday.

The ballot issue has not been revoked by the board of education as of press time.

Miami County Board of Elections Deputy Director Ian Ridgeway conducts a ballot test on one its voting machines at the office on Tuesday. The board conducted a public test to prepare for the May 7 Primary. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/04/web1_IMG_2113-1.jpg Miami County Board of Elections Deputy Director Ian Ridgeway conducts a ballot test on one its voting machines at the office on Tuesday. The board conducted a public test to prepare for the May 7 Primary.

Election officials test voting machines