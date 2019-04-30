Vet-to-Vet Café offered to veterans

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is offering a Vet-to-Vet Café for veterans throughout the Miami County area. Retired U.S. Armed Services personnel and those who have served in the U.S. Armed Services and have been honorably discharged are welcome to attend the free event on Tuesday, May 14, from 7-8 p.m. at StoryPoint of Troy, 1840 Town Pointe Drive, Troy. Light refreshments will be served.

The event is only for those who have served in the military who want to meet other veterans, share stories and create new friendships. Additional Vet-to-Vet Café events will be held on Aug. 6 and Oct. 29.

Vet-to-Vet Café is sponsored by Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County and American Pride Veteran Care by Ohio’s Hospice.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is celebrating 35 years of service to the Miami County region. The not-for-profit hospice is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those facing life-limiting illnesses. Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, a partnership of mission-driven, not-for-profit hospices in Ohio committed to a shared vision of strengthening and preserving community-based hospices.

American Pride Veteran Care by Ohio’s Hospice is a program that celebrates the lives of Veterans and honors all Veterans for their services. Through participation in Honor Flight, Veteran pinning ceremonies and special observances and celebrations, Ohio’s Hospice celebrates the lives of Veterans and honors their contributions.

For more information about Vet-to-Vet Café, contact Amy LeVan at 335-5191 or ALevan@OhiosHospice.org.