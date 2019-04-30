Optimists donate to Braves

Provided photo

The Piqua Optimists Club, including members Kazy and Joe Hinds, left, made a a donation of $2,300 to the Piqua Braves Youth Baseball program at a home game on April 24. Piqua Braves Baseball provides Piqua youth ages 7-14 with developing baseball skills with a high level of competition. The league also fosters an environment of personal achievement in a team atmosphere focused on good sportsmanship and teamwork. The Piqua Optimists voted to support the Braves financially to further their efforts toward their mission. The Piqua Optimist Club is a member of Optimist International, an association of more than 2,600 clubs around the world dedicated to “Bringing Out the Best in Kids.” The club meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. For more information about the Piqua Optimists, visit www.piquaoptimistclub.org.